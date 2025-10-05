Deion Sanders reveals troubling health update amid Colorado losing streak
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders offered a troubling update on his health after his team’s second-straight loss over the weekend.
Sanders revealed that he was in extreme pain during Saturday’s loss against TCU and that he fears he may have more blood clots in his leg.
“Cat’s out of the bag, all right. I think I’ve got more blood clots,” Sanders told reporters following the game.
“It don’t make sense. I’m hurting like crazy... I’m not getting blood to my leg. That’s why my leg is throbbing.”
Sanders was seen sitting in a chair several times during Saturday’s game and walked with a noticeable limp with his left shoe off.
The third-year Buffaloes coach noted that he has an appointment to see a doctor on Monday.
If his fears are true, this wouldn’t be the first time Sanders has dealt with this particular medical concern.
The coach was forced to have two of the toes on his left foot amputated after experiencing blood clots when he was coach at Jackson State in 2021.
Sanders’ concerns also come after he dealt with another serious health problem during the offseason as he underwent treatment for bladder cancer, which has since been cured.
The coach underwent 14 operations to address the issue, including a bladder removal, before his doctors gave Sanders a clean bill of health heading into the 2025 season.
Sanders could potentially make a decision to coach games from the coaches’ box in the future, but he has not made any such indication in recent comments.
Colorado’s next game is scheduled for Oct. 11 at home against Iowa State, but it remains to be seen if Sanders will require any additional treatment for his recent health concern.
Sanders used a four-wheel scooter for mobility purposes when dealing with a similar problem in 2021.
Saturday’s loss left Colorado with an 0-3 mark in Big 12 play and a 2-4 overall record.
It comes off last week’s three-point loss to No. 23 BYU the week before, and was the second time that the Buffaloes held an early 14-0 advantage against their respective opponents in that span before ultimately surrendering those leads.
Colorado already has more losses against conference teams than a year ago, when it went 7-2 against Big 12 foes and just missed out on playing for the league championship.
For now, its head coach has more pressing concerns around his health that he will look to sort out in the coming days.
--