Deion Sanders reacts to 'staring death in the face' amid cancer battle
Deion Sanders’ health condition was shrouded in mystery for several weeks until the Colorado coach revealed he fought and won a battle against bladder cancer in candid comments at a press conference on Monday.
Sanders said he underwent surgery to remove his bladder after doctors discovered a cancerous tumor. His medical team confirmed the coach’s cancer had been cured and he should be able to coach this football season with issue.
Coach Prime was sure to add some of his signature flash in the process, especially when answering a question about how it felt “staring death in the face.”
“I didn’t stare death in my face, I stared life in my face, man,” Sanders said.
“You think I’m playing when I tell you I’m God’s guide? I really am. I’m allowed to go through these trials and tribulations so that I could touch and reach you and bless people with the words, with the energy... I never thought about no death.”
While he may not have entertained the idea of dying, the Buffaloes coach was sure to at least ponder the consequences, especially as regards his family.
Before the coach’s press conference on Monday, a video surfaced online of Sanders talking about making a will in the event he didn’t survive.
“Yeah, I had to make a will because I want to be a business, I want to be a good steward for my kids and for my family,” he said.
“But nah, I got too much life in me to be thinking ‘bout death. Too much life... And I got work to do, we gotta win a darn championship. You talking about death?”
