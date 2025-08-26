Deion Sanders Reacts to Buccaneers Cutting Son Shilo Sanders
Shilo Sanders, the son of Hall of Fame cornerback and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, was waived by the Buccaneers on Sunday. Shilo went undrafted out of Colorado before spending the offseason with the Buccaneers, where he did not make the final 53-man roster.
Shilo was notably waived after getting ejected for punching Bills tight end Zach Davidson, which head coach Todd Bowles called "inexcusable" after the game.
Though Shilo is not currently on a team, Deion is both confident in his son and optimistic about his future.
“I prepare my kids for anything and everything that can happen in life and in sports," Sanders told reporters on Tuesday. "That's part of fatherhood, that's part of parenting, that's part of having a relationship. He is mentally where he needs to be, physically where he needs to be. We’re praying that he gets another opportunity to go with another team, but if he doesn't, the plans have already been put forward to what he's gonna do next. Shilo's a man of many talents. ... He's gonna be straight. All the Sanders are gonna be straight, with or without football."
Teams are currently finalizing their 53-man rosters, which must be cut down to 53 by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. If Shilo does not land on another team, he could get signed to a practice squad. Teams can start signing players to their practice squads this year on Aug. 27 at 12 p.m. ET.