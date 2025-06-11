Deion Sanders gives update on his health amid new concerns: 'Everything is OK'
Deion Sanders says he is feeling well and that fans should not be concerned about his condition amid reports of his missing a speaking engagement due to an unspecified, ongoing health issue.
“Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers,” Sanders said in an X post.
“Thank you Thank you Thank you! I can assure you all that everything is OK and will continue to be so. God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me!
He added: “I’m excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program. We we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything.”
The coach broke his silence on the speculation after his sons, Deion Sanders, Jr. and Shedeur Sanders, both declined to add context to the situation in comments this week.
Sanders has been mostly out of the public eye since the 2025 NFL Draft due to unspecified health issues.
The coach addressed his absence during an appearance with Asante Samuel on the “Say What Needs to be Said” podcast.
“I’ve done no media. I’ve done nothing for a minute. So coming on with you is something. I ain’t been in front of nobody for a minute. I lost about 14 pounds. I’m coming back, but I needed this,” he said in May.
The coach also did not attend the Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research’s annual meeting over the weekend despite his being a keynote speaker because of an “unavoidable last minute scheduling change,” the foundation said.
Sanders underwent emergency surgery in June 2023 to treat a persistent blood clot issue in his legs, and had two toes amputated as a result of similar issues two years before.
