Deion Sanders reveals he made a will amid mystery health issue
Deion Sanders and his medical team plan to discuss the Colorado head coach’s ongoing mystery health issue on Monday, but ahead of that press conference, we may have some idea as to the severity of his condition.
Sanders revealed that he wrote his will in May, out of fears that me may not live much longer.
“Mentally, emotionally, last night was tough, yesterday was tough, because I had to make a will. That’s not easy at all, to think that you may not be here,” Sanders said in a video filmed by his son in May but posted late Sunday.
Sanders, usually never one to shy away from the public eye, has been out of sight for the last several months as he deals with the health concern and missing some events, saying in a previous video, “I ain’t been in front of nobody for a minute.”
The coach also did not attend the Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research’s annual meeting despite his being a keynote speaker because of an “unavoidable last minute scheduling change,” the foundation said.
Sanders has been mostly out of the public eye since the 2025 NFL Draft due to the unspecified health issue.
The coach addressed his absence during an appearance with Asante Samuel on the “Say What Needs to be Said” podcast.
“I’ve done no media. I’ve done nothing for a minute. So coming on with you is something. I ain’t been in front of nobody for a minute. I lost about 14 pounds. I’m coming back, but I needed this,” he said in May.
Sanders appeared to be good in spirits and offered an update of sorts on his condition when speaking at Big 12 Media Days.
“I’m already back. I’m here today. I’m handling my responsibilities,” he said.
“So I look forward to it. I can’t wait. You’ve got to understand, some of the young [players] I haven’t even met yet. I’m so excited about that.”
Sanders underwent emergency surgery in June 2023 to treat a persistent blood clot issue in his legs, and had two toes amputated as a result of similar issues two years before.
--