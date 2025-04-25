Mother of Derrick Harmon dies after he told her he was drafted
The mother of former Oregon football star and Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon died shortly after her son was selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Harmon’s mother, Tiffany Saine, was on life support and passed away after he told her he had been selected in the NFL Draft, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Harmon had canceled some of his pre-draft visits with teams in order to stay by her side over the last few weeks.
Saine suffered a stroke during her son’s freshman year, when he played for Michigan State prior to his transfer to Oregon.
She was hospitalized and paralyzed on her left side, and Harmon paid regular visits to her throughout his freshman season with the Spartans.
She was also able to fly to the West Coast to see Harmon play in person with Oregon this past season, when he had 5 sacks and 45 stops for one of college football’s top defenses.
Harmon relayed the severity of his mother’s condition, and her influence on him, in comments just after being selected by the Steelers with the No. 21 overall pick.
“It was a little bittersweet,” Harmon said after being drafted.
“My mom wasn't with me. She’s at the hospital right now on life support. That was a little bittersweet man, because she worked just as hard as me to get to this moment. But it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so like I said I’m very excited.”
--