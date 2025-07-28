DJ Lagway injured again ahead of Florida Gators football camp: report
Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway is wearing a walking boot as a result of a new lower body injury ahead of the team’s forthcoming fall football camp, according to 247Sports’ Zach Goodall.
The ailment is considered to be minor and does not represent a long-term concern for Lagway’s availability for the Gators heading into the 2025 football season.
There were no specifics on the nature of the injury and no timeline for recovery for when the quarterback will be back to full health, according to the report.
Florida opens its fall football camp on Wednesday.
This injury concern is the latest for the Gators’ quarterback, who has been dealing with an upset throwing shoulder and has worked through with a previous lower body ailment that purportedly dates back to Lagway’s high school career.
Lagway said he should be ready for fall camp, and that his injury problems were a thing of the past in comments at this year’s SEC Media Days.
“Training has been amazing. I’ve been working. I’m actually getting better at doing that, just trying to get back to throwing the ball,” he said.
“I’ve been working on mechanics that’s going to help my accuracy this year, help my decision making. It’s been great. I’m just excited to get out there with the guys.”
Lagway was limited in Florida’s spring football activities and did not throw the ball during that time, instead focusing on mobility and leg work, hand offs to running backs, and communication with other quarterbacks and play-calling in team drills.
Lagway started seven games as a true freshman for Florida last season, thrust into QB1 duties after veteran Graham Mertz was lost for the year to an injury against Tennessee.
Lagway went 6-1 for the Gators down the stretch, leading the team to four straight victories, including two signature wins against ranked SEC rivals LSU and Ole Miss.
He passed for 1,915 yards and scored 12 touchdowns against 9 interceptions, but also dealt with those lingering injury problems in that time.
Lagway was carted off the field against rival Georgia after sustaining a hamstring injury that caused him to miss the rest of that contest and another game after that.
Given how well the Gators’ offense responded when Lagway was under center, it’ll be well worth watching how he recovers from his current issues and when he’ll be able to return in full.
