4-Star ATH Tramond Collins Delivers Bad News to Multiple College Football Programs

Four-star athlete recruit Tramond Collins is a fantastic player from the state of Florida, who currently plays high school ball with Cottondale High School.

Collins has been one of the more coveted players in the state and has been a top target for many different teams. He was previously committed to the Florida Gators, but he ultimately opted to de-commit from the program back in December, as he de-committed on the 14th. This was around the time of some uncertainty with the head coaching spot for the Gators.

He has finally made another commitment decision that left some programs stunned.

Tramond Collins Commits to the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators mascot, Albert Gator, takes a rest in the endzone during the first quarter of the game against the Florida State Seminoles | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

The Florida Gators have yet again landed the commitment of the talented prospect. The prospect announced his commitment to the Florida Gators on Wednesday, which came as a shock to some, as he decided to reunite with the program he once de-committed from.

The other teams in the picture will now likely have to look in a different direction after he set up some official visits. It is unknown if he will still visit these programs, but in most situations like this, the player doesn't take or finish his official visits.

Collins was originally set to take an official visit with the Georgia Bulldogs, the Auburn Tigers, and the in-state Florida State Seminoles, along with a visit with the Gators, whom he committed to on Wednesday. Collins left a message with Hayes Fawcett, who announced the decision first. The message that he left with the Gator fanbase was "Back like I never left."

The Florida Gators are getting a good one, as he will be joining the class as the third commit. He will be joining two great players, as he is joining cornerback Amare Nugent from the state of Florida and the state of Ohio tight end prospect Jackson Ballinger. The athlete from inside the state of Florida will be the highest-rated commit in the class.

The prospect finished with a total of 613 receiving yards and 600 rushing yards last season, as well as finishing with a total of 16 touchdowns. He is far more than just an offensive player as well, as he got some reps on the defensive side of the football for the talented program out of the state of Florida. He finished the season with 50 tackles along with one takeaway through the air.

The Gators are getting a good one with Collins to say the least.