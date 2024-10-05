DJ Uiagalelei injury update: Florida State QB's timeline to return
What we know about the timeline for Florida State Seminoles quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to return after sustaining an injury to his throwing hand.
Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will miss the next few weeks at the least and could miss the rest of the 2024 football season after undergoing surgery to repair his injured throwing hand, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.
As a result, we may have seen Uiagalelei play his last snap as a collegian.
The former 5-star prospect could potentially appeal to the NCAA for a medical hardship waiver if he wanted to play again next season, but he has already played in more than 30 percent of the season, the threshold for a player seeking such a waiver.
Uiagalelei suffered a reported broken finger on his throwing hand in the fourth quarter of the Seminoles’ eventual loss against SMU.
The Mustangs intercepted Uiagalelei on the play on which he was injured and returned it for a touchdown, extending their then-lead to 26 points.
Initially, the arrival of Uiagalelei to the Seminoles augured some optimism for the team’s offense after the program suffered an exodus of players following its ACC championship season.
Especially considering that the quarterback had just enjoyed a personal-best outing the year prior after transferring to Oregon State from Clemson.
But not much went right for Florida State since the beginning of the season, as Uiagalelei has completed just 53.8 percent of his pass attempts with 4 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.
And the Seminoles are just 1-4 overall and 1-3 in ACC play heading into their Week 6 home game against Clemson on Saturday night.
