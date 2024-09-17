Donald Trump to attend Alabama-Georgia game, per report
Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump has plans to attend the Alabama vs. Georgia football game on Sept. 28, according to political commentator Mark Halperin.
Trump, the 45th President of the United States, is the Republican candidate for the office in the upcoming 2024 Presidential election, but will first make an appearance at what could be the most consequential matchup of the college football season.
Trump previously attended an Alabama football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium back during the 2019 season, when LSU defeated the Crimson Tide, 46-41, en route to winning the national championship.
If he attends, it wouldn't be the first time Trump has taken in an Alabama vs. Georgia game, as he was in the stadium when the Tide and Bulldogs met for the 2018 National Championship Game.
But he missed that game's most famous moment, when Tua Tagovailoa connected with DeVonta Smith on the game-winning touchdown in overtime, as the then-President left the game at halftime.
Both teams are undefeated coming into the game and expected to be contenders for the College Football Playoff, although Georgia lost its No. 1 ranking after a close win at Kentucky last week.
Alabama is 1-1 in games in which Trump has been present.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams