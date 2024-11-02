Drew Allar injury update: Penn State QB's status vs. Ohio State
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is expected to start at the position in Saturday’s game against Ohio State as he recovers from a lower body injury, according to reports.
Allar was not included on the Penn State injury/availability report provided by the Big Ten before the game, indicating the team believes he is ready to play.
It had been expected that Allar would play this weekend as he was able to participate in practice over the last week while sharing snaps with backup Beau Pribula, according to insiders.
Penn State head coach James Franklin said he believed Allar would be a game-time decision when speaking on his status over the week and that Pribula would be getting ready, as well.
Even with the return of its starter, Penn State is expected to also feature Pribula in an additional role at the position against the Buckeyes.
Allar’s return to the field is a major advantage for the Penn State offense as it lines up against an elite Ohio State defense in a battle of Big Ten title contenders and playoff hopefuls.
Penn State comes into the game at No. 3 in the AP top 25 rankings and undefeated on the year, and Ohio State is No. 4 with one loss at Oregon a few weeks ago.
The winner is expected to be favored to play in the Big Ten Championship Game against presumptive favorite Oregon, although undefeated contender Indiana is also in the mix.
In seven games this season, Allar has completed more than 71 percent of his pass attempts with 1,640 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Allar had been on track to make his return this weekend after sustaining the injury during the first half of last weekend’s game against Wisconsin.
The quarterback attempted to return in the second half of that game and warmed up with teammates, but he did not enter that game, instead electing to save himself for this week.
