Drew Allar injury update: Penn State QB's status vs. Wisconsin
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar didn’t start the second half of Saturday’s game against Wisconsin after suffering an apparent knee injury in the first half of action.
Allar was seen standing on Penn State’s sideline with a towel over his head, not holding his helmet, and wearing a brace on his knee while chatting with his quarterbacks coach.
That decision came after Allar was seen warming up with the team prior to the third quarter and having conversations with coaches before taking his helmet off and retreating to the bench.
In his place, Beau Pribula went under center with the offense to start the second half, and was called for a delay of game shortly after entering the game.
Pribula is a former three-star recruit who has played at wide receiver and safety for the Nittany Lions, passing for 102 yards and 2 touchdowns while rushing for 105 yards this year in 6 games.
Wisconsin opened a 10-7 lead over Penn State with 1:23 left in the second quarter when Tawee Walker ran for a 1-yard touchdown to cap off a 73-yard drive over 10 plays.
Allar put Penn State on the board in the second quarter when he connected with tailback Nicholas Singleton for a 6-yard touchdown play to take the early 7-3 advantage.
Allar went 14 of 18 passing for 148 yards and the touchdown before exiting with the injury.
Penn State ranks 29th among FBS teams in passing production with Allar at the helm, averaging 270 yards per game on average this season.
And the Nittany Lions are 29th nationally in scoring offense average, with 34.2 points per game.
Penn State hosts Ohio State at Beaver Stadium next weekend.
