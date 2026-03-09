No. 2 OT Recruit in Ohio Announces Top 3 Schools

One of the best offensive line prospects from a talent-rich state has narrowed his current focus to three schools as the 2027 college football recruiting cycle heats up.

Four-star Columbus (Ohio) offensive tackle Davis Seaman has revealed he is down to three schools, including two Big Ten powers and an insurgent SEC contender, as the player revealed to Rivals.

Who is in the picture?

As might be expected, the Buckeyes feature prominently in the Ohio native’s thinking.

Ohio State has recruited the offensive line position well and currently boasts the No. 2 overall recruiting class in the country, according to an industry weighted 2027 average.

Ryan Day’s program has secured commitments from three interior offensive linemen, but is yet to bring on an offensive tackle.

OSU has earned pledges from No. 5 inside blocker Kellen Wymer from Liberty Center (Ohio), in addition to 24th ranked IOL Brody McNeel from Richmond (Va.) and No. 39 ranked guard Mason Wilt based out of St. Clairsville (Ohio).

“They show the same, if not more interest, than the other schools in my top,” Seaman revealed in comments to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

Other programs in play

Seaman has also expressed interest in two schools both featuring first year head coaches reaching out in their initial recruiting efforts.

Matt Campbell at Penn State and Alex Golesh at Auburn are the other two contenders that loom large in the offensive lineman’s process.

Seaman said he expects Campbell to “do great things” with the Nittany Lions, and also expressed an interest in playing in the SEC, where “you play the best competition every week.”

Auburn has two commits, No. 8 defensive lineman Donivan Moore and No. 37 tight end Tank Proctor, in its 2027 class.

Penn State is yet to record a 2027 commitment as Campbell situates himself there.

How he rates as a prospect

Seaman has long been considered one of the very best offensive line recruits from the state of Ohio all through the 2027 recruiting cycle.

The player is currently rated as the No. 2 ranked offensive tackle from the state and the No. 15 overall prospect at any position from Ohio, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

That average considers Seaman to be the No. 32 ranked offensive tackle in the country and one of the 400 best overall recruits in the nation.

Seaman is considered the No. 20 offensive lineman in the country and the No. 8 prospect from Ohio, according to the industry generated 247Sports Composite, which lists him as a four-star player.

What the experts are saying

Right now, the in-state powerhouse appears to be running away with the prospect.

Ohio State far and away leads all other potential schools with a 97.8 percent chance to ultimately earn Seaman’s commitment, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

All other schools are listed with under 1 percent likelihood to sign the player.

(Rivals)