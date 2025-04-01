Missouri QB Drew Pyne enters NCAA transfer portal: report
Veteran quarterback Drew Pyne is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal ahead of the 2025 college football season, according to a report from On3 Sports.
Pyne was taking part in the starting quarterback competition at Missouri this offseason alongside Sam Horn, freshman Matt Zollers, and Penn State transfer Beau Pribula.
He played one season for Missouri after stints at Notre Dame and Arizona State, leading the Tigers to a win against Oklahoma.
Over five seasons, Pyne has thrown for 2,921 career yards and 29 total touchdowns.
How the college football transfer portal works
The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.
A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office.
Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.
The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.
The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.
Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.
Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him.
And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.
