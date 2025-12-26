Former 5-star recruit enters college football transfer portal

A former top-25 overall recruit is hitting the transfer portal. The player in question is now looking for his fifth college destination. Heading into his fifth season, the massive potential that led him to be a five-star recruit is still mostly unfulfilled.

But a change of scenery and one more chance to showcase an impressive skill set sill await this transfer. After an honorable mention All-Conference season in 2025, a big year could be coming.

UNLV defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye is the player who is heading into the portal. Out of high school, Rivals ranked Adeleye as the nation's No. 25 player and a five-star recruit. He chose Texas A&M and played in just three games, making six tackles in 2022. He headed to Michigan State next, where he played in six games and made nine tackles.

In 2024, Adeleye then ended up at Texas State, where he played in seven games and had six tackles. But in 2025, Adeleye played for UNLV and finally showed some of his mammoth potential. Adeleye had 49 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and six QB sacks, which helped him earn Honorable Mention All-Mountain West honors.

Now, he's hitting the transfer portal once again, with a single year of remaining eligibility. UNLV head coach Dan Mullen is apparently staying at the school, despite a bevy of rumors of possible interest in other jobs. But Adeleye will be moving on.

Adeleye had committed to Ohio State early in his prep recruitment. He hails from Texas and could chose to head back closer to home for his final scholastic season. Houston is virtually in the backyard of Adeleye's hometown of Katy, Texas.

After a nine-win season (with the bowl game upcoming) Houston made an impressive showing this season, but does lose many of its standout defensive linemen who are seniors. Of course, Texas and Baylor will also be teams that could utilize an edge rusher.

Adeleye will have one more chance to showcase next level skills in 2026. Wherever he chooses, if he can build off his impressive 2025 season at Baylor, he could be one of the underrated standouts of the transfer portal.