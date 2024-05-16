EA Sports College Football 25 prices: How much the game costs
We're one major step closer to seeing the EA Sports College Football 25 video game on the shelves after Electronic Arts announced an official release date of July 19th. That was in addition to the formal reveal for the various covers for each edition of the game set to debut.
Notable in EA's announcement was the revelation that there will be three different editions of the much-anticipated video game that fans can pre-order or wait for the official release date: the Standard, the Deluxe, and the MVP, each with its own content.
EA Sports College Football 25 prices
Standard Edition: $69.99
Deluxe Edition: $99.99
MVP Edition: $149.99
Standard: As the name implies, this is the basic version of the game, likely including the same modes that will be available to those who don't want to spend more on the other editions.
Deluxe: This version will be available to players three days before the game officially launches, making it playable from July 16-18 before the standard July 19 release date. Deluxe also includes Ultimate Team, a mode that allows players to build their own team and compete online against other gamers.
MVP: Buyers of this version will get a copy of College Football 25 and one of Madden 25, EA Sports' flagship NFL game, in addition to three-day early access for both titles: July 16 and Aug. 13, respectively. MVP players will also get multiple bonuses for Ultimate Team in both games.
-
