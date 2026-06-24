EA Sports College Football 27 Makes Historic Jeremiah Smith Announcement

No player has ever been given a 99 OVR grade at launch by EA Sports College Football . That is, until now.

For the first time in the video game’s history, a single player has been given the coveted 99 grade at the launch, with that honor going to the man considered the best wide receiver in college football the last two years and again heading into this season.

Congrats, No. 4

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith became the first player to debut with a 99 grade at the launch of an EA Sports College Football video game ahead of this summer’s anticipated release, Electronic Arts announced in a statement.

📈 The first ever 99 OVR at launch belongs to Jeremiah Smith. #CFB27



Become an MVP+ Member by 7/1 for 7-Day Early Access. pic.twitter.com/gUyVcDHIEK — College Football 27 (@EASPORTSCollege) June 24, 2026

Smith is preparing to enter his junior season with the Buckeyes and is once again almost universally considered the best wide receiver in the country, and is routinely named among the best players at any position nationally.

The former No. 1 overall recruit was also featured among the athletes on the cover of the College Football 26 game this time last year, when he debuted again as the highest rated player at launch, at that time being given the 98 overall grade.

EA Sports history

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza was given an adjusted rating of 99 after leading the Hoosiers to their historic national championship and winning the Heisman Trophy.

That honor places the IU star and eventual No. 1 overall draft pick ahead of Smith and Miami edge rusher Reuben Bain, Jr., both graded at 98 overall at the time.

But the 99 given to the Ohio State star at launch represents a new, unmatched record.

An uber-elite talent

Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith has lived up to his lofty expectation ever since committing to the Buckeyes, routinely turning in productive games and delivering highlight reel plays each week.

So far, the wide receiver has brought in 163 passes while covering 2,558 total yards and scoring 27 touchdowns in the air over the past two seasons in Columbus.

His first season with the Buckeyes resulted in a national championship, as the program made history by winning the first ever College Football Playoff with a 12 team field.

Buckeyes came close again

Ohio State was in the mix for a second straight title last season, winning all of its regular season games thanks in no small part to Smith’s contribution on offense.

Smith had 87 catches for 1,243 receiving yards logged and scored 12 of his 27 career touchdowns, repeating as Big Ten Wide Receiver of the Year and as an All-Big Ten First Team Selection.

Wherever the Buckeyes and their national championship ambitions go in 2026, Smith will be out in front leading the way. And he’ll do it as EA Sports’ first ever at-launch 99 rated player.