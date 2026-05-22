Elite Georgia Prospect Ranked No. 1 Committed RB in 2027 Recruiting Rankings

The updated Rivals300 for the 2027 class is out, and the running back position group is loaded. Nine backs rank among the top 150 nationally, 16 of the top 25 are already committed, and the race to lock in the best players at the position is well underway.

At the top of that list, recapped by On3's Keegan Pope, Kemon Spell, a Georgia commit, is the headliner. And with each passing month, it becomes clearer that Kirby Smart pulled off one of the biggest recruiting wins of the 2027 cycle before the calendar even flipped to spring.

The rest of the Rivals top 10 at the position features plenty of intrigue. Four-star David Gabriel Georges of Tennessee's Baylor School is drawing a battle between Ohio State and Tennessee. Landen Williams-Callis out of Texas is expected to favor Texas A&M.

And Myson Johnson-Cook stunned many observers by pledging to Auburn over Miami. But none of them carries the national profile of the kid from Western Pennsylvania.

Kemon Spell's commitment to Georgia

Spell missed five games as a junior but still rushed for 1,755 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also contributed on special teams and defense, which tells you something about his football IQ and motor. One scouting report describes him as "a mix between a tank and a jackrabbit" who "fits the bill of a hard-nosed football player given the physicality he also flashes on defense."

He had over 230 rushing yards in three games during the 2025 season, including a season-high 331 against Thomas Jefferson in the WPIAL state semifinal. He was later named the ALL-USA East Football Team Offensive Player of the Year.

The road to Athens was not a straight line. Spell was a longtime Penn State commit before the Nittany Lions fired James Franklin midway through the 2025 season, prompting him to reopen his recruitment. Georgia, Notre Dame and Miami all pushed hard. But after visiting Athens in January, Spell walked into Smart's office and made it official.

"We went into Kirby's office, I was like, it's time. I'm ready," Spell told Dawgs247. "So he brings the whole coaching staff in, and I tell them, and then we celebrated it. All of them. All of them, as soon as I committed. They were all in the room, showing me love. It really showed that they wanted me there, and then the love, that's really what it is for me, for real."

How Spell could contribute to the Bulldogs 'RBU' legacy

Spell has since canceled all his other school visits and plans to take his official visit May 29-31, returning multiple times over the summer to be around potential future teammates. He is also actively recruiting for Georgia, working his own list of targets.

"I'm not going to Georgia for the money," he said. That kind of buy-in, before he ever plays a college snap, is notable.

Georgia has a well-established track record of developing high-end running back recruits. The program has produced Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, James Cook and Zamir White.

Georgia Bulldogs' Nate Frazier (3) is poised for a big 2026 season and is proving to be another star back in the storied history of the program. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

More recently, Nate Frazier earned SEC All-Freshman honors in 2024, appearing in 13 games and making three starts in his debut season. Frazier finished his true freshman year with 671 rushing yards and eight touchdowns before following that up with 947 yards as a sophomore.

Spell checks in at 5-foot-10, 210 pounds with sub-11 speed in the 100-meter dash. One evaluator compared his home run ability as both a runner and pass-catcher to former Georgia back Jahmyr Gibbs. That is a ceiling worth paying attention to.

The speedy prospect still has his senior season at McKeesport before he ever sets foot in Athens, but the Bulldogs appear to have landed the most complete back in the 2027 class.