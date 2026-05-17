Elite 5-Star RB's SEC Commitment Ranked as No. 1 Flip of 2027 Recruiting Cycle

Rivals released its breakdown of the wildest movement in the early 2027 recruiting class, and one defection from the Big Ten to the SEC sits above every other domino that has fallen so far.

Analyst Keegan Pope put a spotlight on what was a tangled, months-long pursuit that swung between three blue bloods before landing in Athens at the start of February. Notre Dame was the initial favorite. Penn State refused to disappear. The winner was the program that quietly stayed in his ear from the beginning.

It is a flip that reshapes the running back hierarchy of the 2027 class and gives Kirby Smart the cornerstone of what may end up his most loaded recruiting haul yet.

Why Kemon Spell picked Georgia over Penn State

Kemon Spell, the five-star McKeesport, Pennsylvania, product ranked as the No. 1 running back and No. 3 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking, committed to Georgia on Feb. 2 after a January junior day visit that Bulldogs staffers stretched into a commitment ceremony.

Spell had been pledged to Penn State since August 2024, but the firing of James Franklin last October pried the door open.

New Georgia 5⭐️ RB commit Kemon Spell is a DUDE. pic.twitter.com/9iS4ShPLM2 — Lance (@LM_Sports_Media) February 2, 2026

Notre Dame, with former Nittany Lions running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider on staff, jumped to the front. Matt Campbell tried to repair the damage in Happy Valley. Miami and Ohio State stayed loud.

Spell told Dawgs247 he walked into Smart's office unprompted. "We went into Kirby's office, I was like, it's time. I'm ready," Spell said. "So he brings the whole coaching staff in, and I tell them, and then we celebrated it."

What the flip means for Smart and the 2027 class

Smart has spent three cycles losing flip battles to programs like Tennessee and Texas Tech. Jared Curtis, Justus Terry and Dylan Raiola all slipped away in earlier classes. Spell flips that pattern in the other direction.

Georgia jumped from No. 8 to No. 6 in the 247Sports team rankings on the day of his pledge, with the class still under construction. Spell ran for 1,755 yards and 28 touchdowns in five games as a junior despite an injury that cost him most of his season, and added two punt return scores and two interceptions on defense.

Biggest decommitments and flips so far in the 2027 class👀



Read: https://t.co/t2qZJw4AOr pic.twitter.com/HOFrSPYDrj — Rivals (@Rivals) May 17, 2026

The recruiting impact runs further. Position-room recruiting in the SEC tends to cluster around the alpha, and current Bulldogs running backs coach Josh Crawford now has the closer he needed to chase another wave of skill talent.

"I'm not going to Georgia for the money," Spell told DawgNation. "I'm going to Georgia to be a Dawg and win a national championship."