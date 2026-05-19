College Football's No. 4 Safety Recruit Predicted to Spurn Three Elite Programs

Elite safeties can change the identity of a defense.

They erase mistakes, create turnovers and allow coordinators to be far more aggressive. That is why four-star safety Adryan Cole has become one of the most important defensive recruits in the 2027 cycle.

The Douglasville, Georgia native is ranked as the No. 4 safety nationally and has drawn attention from some of college football’s biggest brands. Now, one program appears to be separating itself.

Georgia Continues Setting the Pace

According to Rivals recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong, the Georgia Bulldogs remain the team to beat for Cole.

That prediction aligns with fellow recruiting expert Chad Simmons, who believes momentum continues building in Athens.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks toward the field during the Sugar Bowl. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Adryan Cole has visited Athens numerous times throughout his recruitment, and Georgia has consistently set the pace for the four-star safety out of Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County," Simmons wrote. "After another strong visit this weekend, confidence around the Bulldogs continues to rise."

The word that stands out there is consistently. Georgia has not simply surged late. They have maintained control throughout much of this recruitment. That matters.

Why Georgia Makes Sense

Few programs sell defensive development better than Georgia.

Kirby Smart built his reputation on defense, and the Bulldogs have become one of the premier pipelines to the NFL, especially on that side of the ball.

For a safety like Cole, that matters as much as championships. Georgia offers a proven system, elite competition and a track record of developing NFL defensive backs.

There is also the home-state factor.

Keeping elite Georgia prospects home has long been one of the foundations of the Bulldogs’ recruiting success.

Cole staying in-state would continue that trend.

LSU, Florida and Ole Miss Still Fighting

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall speaks after spring practice at Sanders Practice Fields. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Georgia may lead, but the race is not over. Cole still has official visits lined up with LSU, Florida and Ole Miss in addition to his June 12-14 visit to Athens. Each school brings intrigue.

LSU has long been known for defensive back development. Florida is trying to build momentum under a new era. Ole Miss wants to continue proving it can recruit against SEC heavyweights.

Landing Cole would be a statement for any of them.

Bulldogs Hold the Advantage

Still, Georgia feels different here. The repeated visits, insider confidence and long-term momentum all point in one direction. The challengers remain alive. The Bulldogs are also the overwhelming favorite on the Rivals Prediction Machine at 90%.

So for now, Georgia seem like the program everyone is chasing.