In the latest Rivals recruiting update for the 2027 class, one top prospect climbed to the top of the QB class. The latest rankings update left Rivals with a total 28 five-star recruits from the national class, and that included a trio of top QB prospects. The top of the group is a promising Ole Miss commit.

New Top 2027 QB Per Rivals

Keegan Croucher of the Baylor School in Chattanooga is the top QB prospect in the 2027 class. Croucher is committed to Ole Miss and plays in the same high school backfield as fellow five-star RB prospect David Gabriel Georges, who picked Tennessee with a reported $2 million per year in NIL earnings.

More on Croucher

Rivals' support of Croucher definitely stands apart from the other recruiting services. 247sports ranks Croucher as the No. 10 QB in the 2027 class and the No. 150 overall player. ESPN ranks Croucher as the No. 13 QB and the No. 184 overall player.

Croucher committed to Ole Miss in October 2025. He has returned on several occasions since, including the only official visit he has taken. Before his commitment, Croucher took unofficial visits in the summer of 2025 to Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State, and Oregon. Croucher was originally from upstate New York, and had attended Chesire Academy in Connecticut for two years before transferring to the Baylor School for his final high school season.

Rivals' Other Five-Star QBs

The two other QBs who Rivals ranks as five-star prospects in its newest ratings are Nebraska prep standout Trae Taylor and Illinois product Jake Nawrot. Taylor committed to Nebraska in May 2025. 247sports ranks him as the top QB prospect in the 2027 class, while ESPN aligns with Rivals in ranking Taylor second at the position. He is the No. 16 overall player in the class per Rivals' latest rankings.

Nawrot chose Kentucky in April 2026. The late-rising QB from Illinois is ranked as the No. 3 QB in the class by both Rivals and ESPN. 247sports ranks him as the nation's No. 5 prep QB. The Rivals update has Nawrot as the nation's No. 17 prospect overall.

Team Leading the Recruiting Race

Notre Dame seems to be the team in the best overall position with the class, as four of the nation's top 20 recruits have chosen the Fighting Irish. The four players involved are a pair of offensive linemen and a pair of defensive linemen, as the Irish have apparently chosen to focus on line recruiting.