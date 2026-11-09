SEC Hands Down Punishment to Ole Miss Following Fans’ Misconduct Against Georgia

Ole Miss has been fined $250,000 by the SEC after Rebels fans pelted the field with trash during the second quarter of Saturday’s 42-7 loss to Georgia at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the conference announced Monday.

The league issued the penalty under its sportsmanship, game management and alcohol availability policies, saying the stoppage interrupted “the competitive opportunity for both teams and endangering contest participants.” The SEC didn’t suspend alcohol sales in Oxford but said it reserves the right to do so.

What caused the Ole Miss trash delay against Georgia?

After the pass interference call #OleMiss fans starting throwing trash and bottles on the field. #cfb #godawgs pic.twitter.com/jVuxJJIyay — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) November 8, 2026

Georgia led 21-0 midway through the second quarter when an Ole Miss defender was flagged for pass interference on a third-down incompletion from Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton down the right sideline. The call came shortly after a roughing-the-passer penalty wiped out a Stockton interception, and fans responded by throwing debris onto the field.

Security and stadium staff worked to clear the area while the video board reminded fans that throwing objects was “strictly prohibited.” The flag stood after the delay, and Stockton finished the drive with a 15-yard touchdown run to put Georgia up 28-0.

Ole Miss fan conduct fines keep adding up

Mississippi Rebels fans look on before the game between the Rebels and the Texas Longhorns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The SEC fined Ole Miss $75,000 in 2023 after fans threw debris onto the field during a 55-49 win over LSU. The league also ordered the school to identify those involved and ban them from athletics events for the rest of that academic year.

Rebels fans have also cost the school through field and court storming. Ole Miss paid $350,000 to Georgia in 2024 after fans rushed the field with 16 seconds left in a 28-10 win over the Bulldogs, and a court storming after a basketball upset of Tennessee in March 2025 drew a $500,000 fine.

Saturday’s penalty matches the $250,000 fine Tennessee received in 2021 after its fans showered the field with bottles and cans late in a loss to Ole Miss in Knoxville.

How did Pete Golding react to Georgia’s 42-7 win?

Mississippi Rebels Head Coach Pete Golding looks on during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First-year Ole Miss coach Pete Golding didn’t hide from the result after the No. 2 Bulldogs snapped the No. 10 Rebels’ 16-game home winning streak.

“Hats off to Kirby and Georgia, that was a butt-whipping,” Golding said. “Obviously very disappointing performance in all three phases, and it really started from the first play of the game and it didn’t stop.”

Stockton threw four touchdown passes, three of them to Talyn Taylor, including a 65-yard strike in the fourth quarter.

What’s next for Ole Miss and Georgia?

Ole Miss fell to 6-3 overall and 4-3 in SEC play. Golding said Monday that the trouble showed up on each team’s opening snap.

“Go back and watch the first play on both sides of the ball and the lack of execution on the very first play of the game,” Golding said at his weekly press conference.

The Rebels visit Oklahoma on Saturday. Georgia improved to 8-1 with Kirby Smart’s first win in Oxford as Bulldogs coach after he entered the game 0-2 there, and Georgia hosts Missouri on Saturday.