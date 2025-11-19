Emerging $5 million head coach rumored to Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State’s coaching search has stretched into its sixth week with no clear frontrunner emerging. The Cowboys are navigating one of the most deliberate hiring processes in recent memory, balancing timing with the growing competition for offensive-minded candidates nationwide.
With the Big 12 race nearing its conclusion and bowl season approaching, the search has turned toward names capable of bringing both energy and innovation back to Stillwater.
The focus has increasingly shifted toward coaches with strong Texas recruiting ties and proven offensive results. That profile narrows the field considerably, centering on leaders who can modernize a program long known for its scoring pedigree but now seeking fresh direction after an uneven season. Those same qualities have helped elevate several rising coaches into the conversation as Oklahoma State looks to restore its footing.
Among the names gathering attention is North Texas head coach Eric Morris, whose team is 9-1 and pushing for an American Athletic Conference title. Sports Illustrated senior writer Pat Forde discussed Morris's connection on Tuesday, calling it a natural fit.
“Oklahoma State, there’s been a lot of talk about some coaches from Texas possibly going there, and that makes sense from a recruiting standpoint,” Forde said. “Eric Morris at North Texas, who’s having a great season, 9-1, and plays an entertaining offense.”
Eric Morris Emerging as a Prime Candidate in Stillwater
Morris has built one of the nation’s most productive offenses in Denton. North Texas leads the AAC in scoring at 45 points per game and averages nearly 490 yards per game, ranking among the top units in college football. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker has passed for more than 3,000 yards with 24 touchdowns, spreading the ball among four receivers who each top 340 yards.
His offensive identity and recruiting network make him a natural candidate for Oklahoma State. A former Texas Tech player and assistant, Morris also coached at Houston, Incarnate Word, and Washington State before taking over North Texas in 2023.
His ability to develop quarterbacks has drawn national attention, as he has mentored Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech and Cam Ward at Incarnate Word.
Reports have linked Morris to other openings as well, including Arkansas and potentially Baylor if that job becomes available. But his blend of offensive acumen, Texas familiarity, and track record of immediate improvement fits what Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg appears to be targeting.
The Cowboys are seeking a hire who can reignite the program’s offensive spark and reestablish recruiting momentum across the region.
Oklahoma State football is on the road to face Central Florida on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.