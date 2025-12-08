Monday morning brought the inevitable fallout from the College Football Playoff selection committee’s final bracket reveal. The inclusion of multiple teams from outside the major conferences has sparked fierce debate regarding the exclusion of arguably more talented rosters. On ESPN's Get Up, the conversation turned heated regarding which teams truly deserved a chance to compete for a national title.

Analysts dissected the committee's decision to favor conference champions from smaller leagues over battle-tested programs with higher talent ceilings. The argument centers on whether the playoff should feature the absolute best teams or simply adhere to a format that rewards access for all conferences.

One prominent voice on the network didn't hold back his frustration with the current field composition. He argued that the presence of these smaller schools dilutes the quality of the postseason and robs viewers of high-stakes matchups between the sport's biggest brands.

Dan Orlovsky Claims Committee Wasted Playoff Spots on Group of Five Teams

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky pointed directly at the Texas Longhorns and Notre Dame Fighting Irish as the teams that were unjustly left out during ESPN's Get Up. He contended that their spots were effectively given away to the Tulane Green Wave and James Madison Dukes.

"Notre Dame and Texas should be in instead of—not being disrespectful—both James Madison and Tulane," Orlovsky said. "We could be honest that those two spots are being wasted on those two programs that deserve a meaningful game."

If it were up to ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, Texas quarterback Arch Manning and the Longhorns would be in the College Football Playoff. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The controversy stems from a unique scenario where the committee prioritized conference champions despite significant disparities in team strength. Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian led his team to a 9-3 record, closing the regular season by winning six of their final seven games.

This stretch included a victory over the then-No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies. Quarterback Arch Manning overcame early season struggles to throw 17 touchdowns against only two interceptions since Week 7.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman saw his squad finish 10-2 after rattling off 10 consecutive victories. The Irish posted an average margin of victory of nearly 30 points during that streak and boasted a top-five scoring offense.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish are done this season after Irish AD Pete Bevacqua removed the team from bowl consideration. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Orlovsky’s sentiment reflects a broader belief that the playoff should showcase teams capable of winning the national championship. Critics argue that matchups involving teams like James Madison lack the national appeal and competitive balance found in games featuring traditional powers.

The debate highlights the ongoing struggle to balance inclusivity with the desire for elite football. While Tulane and James Madison benefited from the current structure, the absence of two projected title contenders has left many questioning the system's validity.

