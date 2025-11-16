ESPN announces College GameDay location for Week 13
College football’s most consequential game could be played in the Pacific Northwest this coming weekend, and ESPN’s College GameDay will be on the scene to take it all in.
ESPN has announced that its flagship college football program will be live in Eugene for a marquee Big Ten matchup between playoff hopefuls Oregon and USC this coming Saturday.
This marks the second time that College GameDay has pitched its tent in the home of the Ducks, but the home team hopes it goes better than last time, when they suffered what remains their only loss of the season, by 10 points against still-undefeated Indiana.
College Football Playoff implications
Both of these Big Ten rivals can make the College Football Playoff, but only one of them is inside the bubble right now, and what happens in this game will have a direct impact on what happens.
Oregon has a clear path to the College Football Playoff based on their current positioning in the latest bracket, and that will remain so after demolishing Minnesota last week, but it has to win the final two games on its schedule.
By taking out the Trojans and then UCLA in the finale, the Ducks would be a sure thing to make the 12-team playoff field.
USC also still has a path to the College Football Playoff, needing to win this upcoming game and against rival UCLA in the regular season finale to earn attention from the selection committee.
Who is favored in the game?
The betting markets have taken an early liking to the home team with so much on the line this week.
Oregon is an early 7.5 point favorite against USC, according to the latest game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 56.5 points for the matchup (Over -110, Under -110), and set the moneyline odds for Oregon at -315 and for USC at +250 to win outright.
College GameDay locations in 2025
College GameDay was on hand in Steel City last weekend for a battle between ranked playoff hopefuls, one of which remained that way as Notre Dame handled Pittsburgh, but the home team still has an edge when the ESPN crew is in town.
Week 12: Pittsburgh, Pa... Notre Dame def. Pitt, 37-15
Week 11: Lubbock, Tex... Texas Tech def. BYU, 29-7
Week 10: Salt Lake City... Utah def. Cincinnati, 45-14
Week 9: Nashville, Tenn... Vanderbilt def. Missouri, 17-10
Week 8: Athens, Ga... Georgia def. Ole Miss, 43-35
Week 7: Eugene, Ore... Indiana def. Oregon, 30-20
Week 6: Tuscaloosa, Ala... Alabama def. Vanderbilt, 30-14
Week 5: State College, Pa... Oregon def. Penn State, 30-24
Week 4: Miami, Fla... Miami def. Florida, 26-7
Week 3: Knoxville, Tenn... Georgia def. Tennessee, 44-41
Week 2: Norman, Okla... Oklahoma def. Michigan, 24-12
Week 1: Columbus, Ohio... Ohio State def. Texas, 14-7