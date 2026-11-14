College GameDay Picks for Week 11: Who is Everyone Picking Today?

We have an even clearer picture of who the selection committee likes and doesn’t like , at least compared with who they did a week ago, giving college football’s contenders more information on what they need to do in Saturday’s action.

Mostly, win. There’s still plenty to sort out in the top dozen, and what happens today across the major conferences, and in the Group of Six, will play a huge role in reshaping what the playoff bracket looks like this time next week.

With just three games left in the regular season, here’s who the guys on College GameDay are taking to do the job, and who gets left behind.

College GameDay Week 11 Picks

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Joined by guest picker, former Boise State running back Ian Johnson, here are the teams the boys on College GameDay are taking today…

Wake Forest at SMU

Desmond Howard: Wake Forest

Nick Saban: Wake Forest

Pat McAfee: SMU

Ian Johnson: SMU

Kirk Herbstreit: SMU

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

Desmond Howard: Oklahoma State

Nick Saban: Oklahoma State

Pat McAfee: Texas Tech

Ian Johnson: Oklahoma State

Kirk Herbstreit: Oklahoma State

Utah at Arizona

Desmond Howard: Utah

Nick Saban: Utah

Pat McAfee: Utah

Ian Johnson: Arizona

Kirk Herbstreit: Arizona

Michigan at Oregon

Desmond Howard: Oregon

Nick Saban: Oregon

Pat McAfee: Oregon

Ian Johnson: Michigan

Kirk Herbstreit: Oregon

USC at Indiana

Desmond Howard: Indiana

Nick Saban: USC

Pat McAfee: Indiana

Ian Johnson: USC

Kirk Herbstreit: USC

Florida at Kentucky

Desmond Howard: Kentucky

Nick Saban: Kentucky

Pat McAfee: Florida

Ian Johnson: Kentucky

Kirk Herbstreit: Kentucky

Texas at LSU

Desmond Howard: LSU

Nick Saban: LSU

Pat McAfee: Texas

Ian Johnson: Texas

Oregon State at Boise State

Desmond Howard: Boise State

Nick Saban: Boise State

Kirk Herbstreit: Boise State

Ian Johnson: Boise State

Pat McAfee: Boise State

Who We Like in College Football's Week 11 Games

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Miami over Duke. There’s always a danger the Hurricanes are walking into a trap after a loss, especially with this pass defense, but Miami still has the major talent edge at home.

Tennessee over Texas A&M. The bookies like the Vols by just 1.5 points, but they have the defense and the ground game to pull this out and avoid the upset.

Indiana over USC. Yes, the Trojans have the vertical firepower, but they also struggle on the road, and the Hoosiers play a physical brand of defense in a must-win situation.

Oregon over Michigan. While the Wolverines play solid pass defense, they can’t move the ball on the Ducks in their current form.

Boise State over Oregon State. College football’s leading passer won’t appear in this matchup, giving the Pac-12 favorite Broncos a clear advantage at home.

Utah over Arizona. Noah Fifita can threaten the undefeated Utes’ pass defense, but the Wildcats probably can’t protect him long enough to pull off the upset.

LSU over Texas. The Longhorns are 4-0 against ranked teams, but their protection will struggle against the Tiger pass rush, and they can’t run the ball to compensate.

Texas Tech over Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders need to win this to stay around the top of the Big 12, but the Cowboys’ uber-productive offense will test them.