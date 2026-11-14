College GameDay Picks for Week 11: Who is Everyone Picking Today?
We have an even clearer picture of who the selection committee likes and doesn’t like, at least compared with who they did a week ago, giving college football’s contenders more information on what they need to do in Saturday’s action.
Mostly, win. There’s still plenty to sort out in the top dozen, and what happens today across the major conferences, and in the Group of Six, will play a huge role in reshaping what the playoff bracket looks like this time next week.
With just three games left in the regular season, here’s who the guys on College GameDay are taking to do the job, and who gets left behind.
College GameDay Week 11 Picks
Joined by guest picker, former Boise State running back Ian Johnson, here are the teams the boys on College GameDay are taking today…
Wake Forest at SMU
Desmond Howard: Wake Forest
Nick Saban: Wake Forest
Pat McAfee: SMU
Ian Johnson: SMU
Kirk Herbstreit: SMU
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
Desmond Howard: Oklahoma State
Nick Saban: Oklahoma State
Pat McAfee: Texas Tech
Ian Johnson: Oklahoma State
Kirk Herbstreit: Oklahoma State
Utah at Arizona
Desmond Howard: Utah
Nick Saban: Utah
Pat McAfee: Utah
Ian Johnson: Arizona
Kirk Herbstreit: Arizona
Michigan at Oregon
Desmond Howard: Oregon
Nick Saban: Oregon
Pat McAfee: Oregon
Ian Johnson: Michigan
Kirk Herbstreit: Oregon
USC at Indiana
Desmond Howard: Indiana
Nick Saban: USC
Pat McAfee: Indiana
Ian Johnson: USC
Kirk Herbstreit: USC
Florida at Kentucky
Desmond Howard: Kentucky
Nick Saban: Kentucky
Pat McAfee: Florida
Ian Johnson: Kentucky
Kirk Herbstreit: Kentucky
Texas at LSU
Desmond Howard: LSU
Nick Saban: LSU
Pat McAfee: Texas
Ian Johnson: Texas
Oregon State at Boise State
Desmond Howard: Boise State
Nick Saban: Boise State
Kirk Herbstreit: Boise State
Ian Johnson: Boise State
Pat McAfee: Boise State
Who We Like in College Football's Week 11 Games
Miami over Duke. There’s always a danger the Hurricanes are walking into a trap after a loss, especially with this pass defense, but Miami still has the major talent edge at home.
Tennessee over Texas A&M. The bookies like the Vols by just 1.5 points, but they have the defense and the ground game to pull this out and avoid the upset.
Indiana over USC. Yes, the Trojans have the vertical firepower, but they also struggle on the road, and the Hoosiers play a physical brand of defense in a must-win situation.
Oregon over Michigan. While the Wolverines play solid pass defense, they can’t move the ball on the Ducks in their current form.
Boise State over Oregon State. College football’s leading passer won’t appear in this matchup, giving the Pac-12 favorite Broncos a clear advantage at home.
Utah over Arizona. Noah Fifita can threaten the undefeated Utes’ pass defense, but the Wildcats probably can’t protect him long enough to pull off the upset.
LSU over Texas. The Longhorns are 4-0 against ranked teams, but their protection will struggle against the Tiger pass rush, and they can’t run the ball to compensate.
Texas Tech over Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders need to win this to stay around the top of the Big 12, but the Cowboys’ uber-productive offense will test them.
James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.