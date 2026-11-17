College GameDay nearly made history last weekend before deciding to go in another direction, while its rival program will go ahead with that decision this week.

In a rare crossover moment for college football media, both of the sport’s flagship pregame shows recently pursued doing a show from a Division II school.

While Fox Sports has in fact secured the first-ever major network pregame show from a D-II campus, setting up shop at Ferris State this weekend, it sounds like ESPN and College GameDay were also interested in doing so, one week earlier.

Dual Network Interest Surfaces

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Ferris State associate athletic director Rob Bentley revealed that ESPN had contacted the school during its Nov. 7 game at Wayne State, via Front Office Sports.

In that conversation, the network explored bringing College GameDay to Big Rapids, Michigan, for this past Saturday’s Week 11 game.

An ESPN spokesperson confirmed the outreach, citing the program’s “accomplishments and records” as the main draw. Ferris State ultimately finished as the runner-up choice. GameDay selected Boise State last weekend instead.

Fox Moves In

Not long after that, Fox Sports moved quickly. After reaching out on Friday, the network announced Sunday that Big Noon Kickoff would originate from Ferris State for the Bulldogs’ first-round NCAA Division II playoff matchup against Truman State.

The decision marks the first time either Big Noon Kickoff or College GameDay has visited a Division II institution.

Historic Streak Meets New Spotlight

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The timing aligns with a historic run. Ferris State entered the weekend with a 41-game winning streak, an NCAA Division II all-time record, and is chasing a third consecutive national championship.

The Bulldogs’ actual playoff game will stream on ESPN+ at 1 p.m. Eastern, while Big Noon Kickoff provides two hours of national exposure beforehand.

Fox Sports host Rob Stone described an immediate positive reaction inside the show. The cast’s internal text chain “exploded” when it was approved.

Stone framed the visit as a celebration of a program and a level of college football that rarely receives this platform.

Social media response mirrored that enthusiasm, with the announcement drawing near-million views and widespread praise within 24 hours.

Broader Implications for Pregame Shows

Big Noon Kickoff has traditionally anchored at Big Ten or Big 12 campuses tied to Fox’s noon window. Recent first-time stops at Army and Arizona helped open the door for the Ferris State experiment.

The dual interest in a dominant D-II program arrives as the sport prepares for a 24-team playoff in 2027 and the end of Power conference championship games.

With regular-season stakes potentially thinning at the highest level, both networks appear increasingly willing to look beyond traditional FBS powerhouses for distinctive storylines.

For Ferris State and the broader Division II ranks, the attention would be a landmark moment in visibility.