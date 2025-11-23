ESPN announces College GameDay location for Rivalry Week
College football’s most famous rivalry could end up being the most consequential game played this coming weekend, and ESPN’s College GameDay will be on the scene to take it all in.
ESPN has announced that its flagship college football program will be live in Ann Arbor for The Game between arch-rivals Ohio State and Michigan this coming Saturday.
Saturday will mark the 50th time that Ohio State and Michigan meet with both teams in the AP top 25 rankings, the most such games of any rivalry matchup in college football history.
The Game 2025
Ohio State looks like the consensus favorite to be the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff with its undefeated record, uber-efficient offense, and overwhelming defense.
But one very prominent obstacle stands in the Buckeyes’ way en route to the postseason: their arch-nemesis.
Michigan has dominated The Game in recent years, winning the last four-straight meetings, including last season in Columbus when the Buckeyes were nearly three-touchdown favorites in one of college football’s most stunning results last fall.
Now comes the massively-anticipated rematch in the Big House, but it’s not just the Buckeyes’ playoff hopes that hang in the balance. Michigan has something to play for, too.
Hanging around the fringes of the playoff conversation, the Wolverines could jump right into the middle of the hunt if they can take down the Buckeyes again.
Who is favored?
Betting markets are siding very strongly with the Buckeyes over the Wolverines, by more than double digits.
Ohio State is an 11.5 point favorite against Michigan, according to the early game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 44.5 points for the matchup, and set the moneyline odds for Ohio State at -465 and for Michigan at +350 to win outright.
College GameDay locations in 2025
College GameDay was on hand in the Pacific Northwest last weekend for a battle between ranked playoff hopefuls, with Oregon pulling away late against Big Ten challenger USC.
With that result, home teams are now 9-4 in the 13 regular season games when College GameDay has been on campus this year.
Week 13: Eugene, Ore... Oregon def. USC, 42-27
Week 12: Pittsburgh, Pa... Notre Dame def. Pitt, 37-15
Week 11: Lubbock, Tex... Texas Tech def. BYU, 29-7
Week 10: Salt Lake City... Utah def. Cincinnati, 45-14
Week 9: Nashville, Tenn... Vanderbilt def. Missouri, 17-10
Week 8: Athens, Ga... Georgia def. Ole Miss, 43-35
Week 7: Eugene, Ore... Indiana def. Oregon, 30-20
Week 6: Tuscaloosa, Ala... Alabama def. Vanderbilt, 30-14
Week 5: State College, Pa... Oregon def. Penn State, 30-24
Week 4: Miami, Fla... Miami def. Florida, 26-7
Week 3: Knoxville, Tenn... Georgia def. Tennessee, 44-41
Week 2: Norman, Okla... Oklahoma def. Michigan, 24-12
Week 1: Columbus, Ohio... Ohio State def. Texas, 14-7