ESPN announces College GameDay location for Week 10
College football’s most consequential game could be played in Big 12 country this coming weekend, and ESPN’s College GameDay will be on the scene to take it all in.
ESPN has announced that its flagship college football program will be live in Salt Lake City to take in a major Big 12 showdown between Cincinnati and Utah in Week 10 action on Saturday.
Battle of Big 12 contenders
As expected, there’s plenty of competition at the top of the Big 12 standings as we move into November football, and both these teams should be directly involved.
Cincinnati comes into Week 10 action sitting in a tie for first place in the Big 12 at 5-0 in conference play, but has that three-point loss to Nebraska in the season opener to keep it from being undefeated, still looking up at 8-0 BYU.
Utah sits in sixth place in the standings with a 3-2 conference mark, with losses to Texas Tech and BYU, two of the league’s favorites, but has come on strong in recent weeks, averaging over 37 points per game in its Big 12 wins, and is coming off a 53-7 demolition against Colorado.
Playoff implications
What happens in this game could go some distance in influencing what happens in the College Football Playoff selection committee room, taken together with whatever these teams will do in the future.
Cincinnati faces a tougher schedule to finish the regular season coming out of the road date against Utah that includes a home engagement against BYU and its finale on the road against TCU.
Utah has less margin for error with its two losses, but plays an easier schedule, not projected to play another ranked team after hosting the Bearcats this weekend.
High-scoring offenses
Saturday’s matchup could turn into a shootout, given how well these offenses have performed this season, each ranking among the top 15 in college football.
Utah has the slight edge, coming into this weekend 11th in FBS by averaging 38.9 points per game, that mark inflated by its recent success against conference competition.
Cincinnati isn’t far behind, ranking 13th nationally in scoring 38.3 points per game.
Who is favored?
The betting markets are siding with the Utes at home early on, and by more than a touchdown against their Big 12 counterparts.
Utah is a 7.5 point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the latest game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 56.5 points for the matchup, and set the moneyline odds for Utah at -295 and for Cincinnati at +235 to win outright.
College GameDay locations in 2025
College GameDay was on site for last weekend’s battle between Vanderbilt and Missouri from Nashville, another signature victory for the Commodores in a clash between SEC hopefuls.
Six of the nine schools that have hosted College GameDay in the regular season have won their games to far in 2025.
Week 9: Nashville, Tenn... Vanderbilt def. Missouri, 17-10
Week 8: Athens, Ga... Georgia def. Ole Miss, 43-35
Week 7: Eugene, Ore... Indiana def. Oregon, 30-20
Week 6: Tuscaloosa, Ala... Alabama def. Vanderbilt, 30-14
Week 5: State College, Pa... Oregon def. Penn State, 30-24
Week 4: Miami, Fla... Miami def. Florida, 26-7
Week 3: Knoxville, Tenn... Georgia def. Tennessee, 44-41
Week 2: Norman, Okla... Oklahoma def. Michigan, 24-12
Week 1: Columbus, Ohio... Ohio State def. Texas, 14-7