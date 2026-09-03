ESPN College GameDay Announces Week 1 Guest Picker

The complete cast of the first edition of ESPN’s College GameDay has finally been set, as the network’s flagship college football program has announced its celebrity guest picker.

Award-winning country music artist Lainey Wilson will be featured as the main guest when the show airs live from Baton Rouge as ESPN sets up on site ahead of the marquee Week 1 game between Clemson and LSU from deep in SEC country.

Lainey Wilson and College GameDay join forces for LSU-Clemson

Wilson, who also performs on College GameDay’s theme song, will do more than make predictions for college football’s Week 1 games; she will also sing live during Saturday’s show.

LOUISIANA NATIVE AND COLLEGE GAMEDAY ANTHEM SINGER LAINEY WILSON WILL BE THE FIRST CELEBRITY GUEST PICKER OF THE SEASON 🙌



Not only is she our guest picker, but @laineywilson will also be performing live. You won't want to miss it 🎶 pic.twitter.com/XQ8Yiylwqy — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 3, 2026

“Well, I’m fired up,” Wilson told The Pat McAfee Show in reaction to the news.

“First of all, I’m just fired up to go back home. That I cannot tell you the amount of fun that I have had at LSU football games. So we are planning on just letting it all hang out because that’s what Louisiana folks like to do. So I’m just fired up. I mean, it’s a good time of year.”

Wilson is a singer and songwriter and Grammy Award winner country performer who was born in Baskin, Louisiana, recently winning a Grammy in 2024 for the Best Country Album, entitled “Bell Bottom Country.”

Clemson vs. LSU has plenty of storylines to watch

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There will be no shortage of developments worth watching when Clemson heads into LSU for college football’s most consequential Week 1 game.

Not least the debut of Lane Kiffin, the most talked-about coach in the country who bolted Ole Miss just as it was set to begin its first College Football Playoff run, enraging the Rebels’ fan base, pouring gasoline on the LSU vs. Ole Miss rivalry, and giving an SEC blue blood a new lease on life.

Kiffin faces a mandate to pick up the pieces from the Brian Kelly experiment and turn LSU back into a winner first against SEC competition and then into a College Football Playoff contender, spending this offseason building the No. 1 transfer class in America as part of that project.

Don’t lose sight of Dabo

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The man who dominated the early College Football Playoff years now once again finds himself scrambling for relevance as Clemson enters the 2026 season.

Dabo Swinney, two-time national champion, has been through a carousel of coordinators and famously eschewed the transfer portal, until now, and hasn’t won double digit games in two of the last three seasons and went just 7-6 a year ago.

Now, with Chad Morris back in as offensive coordinator, the Tigers hope new quarterback Christopher Vizzina has the arm and talent to exploit a group of talented receivers and pass a very difficult first test in college football’s most formidable venue.

College GameDay is set to kick off at 9 a.m. Eastern time on ESPN from Baton Rouge.