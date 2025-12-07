ESPN forced to cut audio after comment from Nick Saban on 'College GameDay'

ESPN's College GameDay show ventured to the Mercedes-Benz Dome for the SEC Championship Game during Championship Weekend.

The venue is a familiar setting for former SEC head coach and College GameDay panelist Nick Saban. Adding to the familiarity for Saban were the two head coaches in the SEC Championship Game: Kirby Smart, Saban's defensive coordinator for eight seasons at Alabama, and Kalen DeBoer, Saban's successor as Alabama's head coach.

Both DeBoer and Smart joined the College GameDay set to preview the matchup between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide. During the preview, Saban asked Smart a question that required ESPN to cut Smart's audio due to repeated profanity.

Coach Saban: "So after all that bulls---, tell me what really is a factor in this game."



Coach Smart: "Apparently the key for you is to play your backup quarterback." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oVGp2T8GFW — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 6, 2025

" So Kirby, I wanted to ask you, what are the critical factors going to be in the game? And I know all the [expletive] that I taught you like control the line of scrimmage, be able to run the ball, stop the run, play well on third down, get off the field on third down, play well in the red zone, don't give up explosive plays, turnovers, all that. So after all that [expletive], tell me what really is a factor in this game." Nick Saban

The clip went viral immediately, drawing a mix of reactions online. The crowd behind the College GameDay set heartily laughed along with the other panelists.

Smart responded to Saban's question with a joke about a pair of losses the Bulldogs suffered to Saban-led Alabama in Atlanta earlier in his Georgia tenure.

"Apparently the key for you is to play your backup quarterback. That always seemed to work for you. I really think situational football is important and all those things that you talked about that were [expletive], we can put them to the side."

The first loss was in the 2017 national championship when Tua Tagovailoa replaced a struggling Jalen Hurts and guided the Crimson Tide to a 26-23 overtime victory. The second was in the 2018 SEC Championship when the Crimson Tide overcame a two-touchdown deficit en route to a fifth consecutive College Football playoff appearance, in which Hurts replaced an injured Tagovailoa.