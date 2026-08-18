ESPN’s Heather Dinich ‘All In’ on College Football Powerhouse Ahead of 2026 Season

One of the most hyped college football programs over the last decade is the Texas Longhorns. However, in recent years, Steve Sarkisian's team has earned it.

Steve Sarkisian Made Texas a Contender

Sarkisian led the Longhorns to their first College Football Playoff appearance in 2023. They would lose in the semifinals in the final seconds. The Longhorns would return in 2024, their first year in the SEC. However, they would again lose in the semifinals.

In 2025, Texas entered the season ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP poll for the first time in program history. However, they would get off to a disastrous 3-2 start. Despite finishing the regular season 6-1, Texas did not make the College Football Playoff, instead being one of the first teams left out of the postseason tournament.

Heather Dinich Makes Bold Texas Prediction Ahead of 2026 Season

Now, Texas enters the 2026 college football season ranked No. 5 in the AP poll. But ESPN's Heather Dinich disagrees with that ranking, saying Texas should be ranked in the top two.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Last year, everyone overhyped Texas," Dinich said. "It was not the right time. ... This year is the year that Steve Sarkisian should win the national title. It's so much more difficult to do these preseason polls with the transfer portal and everything, but when you look at Texas on paper, I don't know how you can't think this team isn't No. 1 or No. 2 in the country... I am all in on the Longhorns this year."

Texas Has Another Chance to Finally Break Through

Dinich's comments represent a major vote of confidence in a Texas program that has spent the past few seasons knocking on the door of championship contention. The Longhorns have reached the College Football Playoff twice under Sarkisian, but they haven't been able to take the final step.

The biggest question entering 2026 is whether Texas can avoid another slow start. Last year's 3-2 opening stretch ultimately proved costly, even though the Longhorns recovered and finished the regular season with six wins in their final seven games.

Quarterback Arch Manning also enters the season with considerably more experience. After enduring plenty of criticism early last season, Manning finished strong and now has a full season as a starter under his belt.

The Longhorns have also added significant talent around Manning, giving Sarkisian a roster capable of competing with the nation's best. That has helped create the belief that 2026 could be different from the previous three seasons.

For Texas, though, preseason praise will only go so far. The Longhorns have already experienced what happens when enormous expectations collide with a difficult schedule and a slow start. If Sarkisian's team can avoid those issues and Manning takes another step forward, Texas has a legitimate opportunity to turn Dinich's preseason confidence into something much more meaningful by the end of the season.