ESPN's 'College GameDay' Faces Backlash After Major Week 6 Decision

The gameplan for ESPN's College GameDay is pretty well-known: take one of the best (if not the best) games of the weekend, travel there, have a show highlighting the camraderie and celebration of college football with lots of rowdy fans and fun pre-game antics. But Hurricane Isaias called an audible.

The Move Inside

College GameDay moved their show indoors-- to Alabama's Coleman Coliseum-- instead of hosting the show in the outdoor area around Bryant-Denney Stadium. While the reasoning may be sound, the reactions are less than thrilled.

Given the massive importance of this week's Georgia/Alabama battle, CGD was ready to be on scene in Tuscaloosa. But with horrific weather ripping through, the potential for having a show with a bunch of drenched fans and consistently trying to dodge getting expensive production equipment wet necessitated a change of plans.

Rumors midweek suggested that CGD could move to a different site that was not as likely to catch the brunt of Hurricane Isaias's wrath. Of course, given the extensive planning and organizaiton surrounding the show, ESPN was understandably reluctant to make that type of move. Instead, staying in Tuscaloosa but moving indoors was the choice. While the basketball version of CGD is always indoors, football reactions to the shift inside were not positive.

The Negative Reactions

So lame that espn college gameday goes to an arena in Alabama. So many great places they could have visited to showcase the fun and tradition and pageantry of college football. Inside a dark arena in Alabama. What a waste. — Brian S Hall (@brianshall) October 10, 2026

College gameday should’ve went elsewhere this weekend



The storm has killed the atmosphere for this gameday



So many other games to choose from as well — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) October 10, 2026

College Gameday in a gym is trash. Do it in the press box or endure the elements. — Marco’s Idahoan cousin (@sagevmussop) October 10, 2026

Snoozefest. GameDay outside at the tail end of a hurricane. Legit. It’s college. — ᵇ (@bheintzskol) October 10, 2026

Some Support the Move

Of course, all the reaction wasn't negative. A few people have jumped on board as fans of the indoor CGD atmosphere.

I actually kind of like College Gameday inside the gym — PHANTASTIK6 (@Phantastik6) October 10, 2026

History on Late CGD Moves

In any case, there are worse situations that could have befallen this week's CGD broadcast. Notably, earlier this season, the broadcast at LSU starrted outdoors.... but had to move inside almost immediately due to severe lightning in the area. On3 sports reported that the entire-outside to inside shift at LSU was apparently accomplished in 12 minutes. But given the potential stress of a repeat situation, ESPN decided that moving inside seemed less awkward than moving literally mid-show.