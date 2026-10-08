College GameDay Forced to Make Abrupt Change to Alabama-Georgia Show

The imminent threat posted by the Isaias storm is already forcing one major change to the college football weekend, as ESPN and College GameDay have decided to make a notable alteration to their show at the Alabama vs. Georgia game this coming Saturday.

For the second time in the 2026 season, College GameDay will be moving indoors, as ESPN’s flagship college football program will be hosted inside Coleman Coliseum at Alabama instead of its traditional outdoor venue.

College GameDay Had to Move Before This Season

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Earlier this year, GameDay had to temporarily move inside to the LSU student union building because of lightning strikes around Baton Rouge in the hours ahead of the Tigers’ season opener against Clemson.

That sudden change only took about 12 minutes for the College GameDay crew to move the whole operation inside, but this time they’ll have a couple days to fine tune their Plan B amid fears that Isaias could cause issues in the Tuscaloosa area on Saturday.

Moving inside shouldn’t interfere with the ability of College GameDay to attract a decent crowd, as the Crimson Tide’s basketball arena seats more than 15,000 people, more than enough to give the weekly pregame show its usual aura.

Will Isaias Affect the Alabama-Georgia Game?

So far, so good. As of Thursday morning, all signs seem to indicate that Alabama will be able to host Georgia as planned at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night.

Officials both in the Alabama athletics department and at the SEC have stated that the current trajectory of the storm should not affect the planned 7:30 p.m. Eastern kickoff time, but they’ll be keeping an eye on everything right up until then.

Marquee SEC Football Showdown

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Both teams enter the matchup undefeated after dominant performances last weekend. And whoever comes out the winner here could have an argument to be named the No. 1 team in the country.

Georgia improved to 5-0 with a 38-14 victory over Vanderbilt in Athens, as quarterback Gunner Stockton threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns. That performance helped further situate the Bulldogs as the top-ranked scoring offense in college football with over 50 points per game.

Alabama responded with an emphatic road win at Mississippi State, improving to 5-0 behind Keelon Russell’s four total touchdowns, and breaking a record with 56 points against a road ranked SEC opponent. Bama sits right behind Georgia with 49.6 points per game on average.