Evan Stewart injury update: Oregon WR discusses recovery, timeline
The season may be over for Evan Stewart before it begins after reports emerged that the Oregon wide receiver could miss the 2025 campaign after suffering an injury.
Stewart seemed to confirm at least the rumors that he was injured, but cautioned that it’s too early in the game to suggest what time he’ll miss.
“Thank you for all the well wishes, I’m on the road to recovery,” Stewart said in an X post.
He added: “Don’t put a timeline on me. Following God’s Plan! Thank you for the prayers! 7 be back soon.”
But timelines have been set for Stewart, if only speculative ones, amid reports that the wideout could miss the entire 2025 football season after sustaining the ailment.
On3 Sports reported that Stewart suffered a torn patellar tendon, an injury that would keep him away from the field for a minimum of 3 months and a maximum of 12 months, a timeline that would likely cost him the entire 2025 football season.
People who suffer this particular injury have to wear a knee mobilizer to keep their leg straight for at least 6 weeks and have limited ability to bend their knee for 12 weeks.
Stewart embraced a leading role in the Oregon offense last season, ranking third on the team with 613 receiving yards while scoring five touchdowns.
Now, as leading targets Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden depart for the NFL, it was expected that Stewart would likely take their place as Oregon’s primary receiving threat.
Stewart spent two seasons at Texas A&M before transferring to the Ducks ahead of the 2024 season, which saw the team win the Big Ten title in its first year in the league.
His most productive outing came in 2022, when he covered 649 yards and scored twice, then finishing with 514 yards and 4 touchdowns in 8 games as a sophomore.
