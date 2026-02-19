Every College Football Team That Ohio State Has Never Beaten

History can be unforgiving, and even the best college football teams have a stain or two on their resumes. Consider the Ohio State Buckeyes, longtime Big Ten standouts and national powers. There are nine college football teams that have undefeated records against the Buckeyes. While some are national powers (including several SEC schools), some are surprising.

Here's a rundown of the nine teams that are undefeated against Ohio State and how that record came to be.

These are the programs Ohio State has NEVER beaten, and some of them are shocking.



• Florida State (0-3)

• Air Force (0-1)

• Auburn (0-1-1)

• Florida (0-2)

• Georgia (0-2)

• South Carolina (0-2)

• Centre (0-1)

• Cornell (0-2)

• Princeton (0-1)



The SEC and Ivy Leagues… pic.twitter.com/a3V3v662yQ — Recruits CFB (@recruits_cfb) February 17, 2026

Florida State (3-0)

Bobby Bowden apparently had Ohio State's number. The legendary FSU coach was 3-0 against the Buckeyes, which gives FSU a unique claim. Back in 1981 and 1982, Florida State traveled to Columbus in consecutive years and came away with wins. The 1981 game was a significant upset, as FSU took down No. 7 Ohio State despite having a 6-5 season. The Seminoles won 36-27 and in 1982, FSU won 34-17.

The third meeting was in the 1997 Sugar Bowl, when No. 4 FSU outlasted No. 9 Ohio State 31-14.

Cornell (2-0)

The Ivy League Big Red took down Ohio State in back-to-back years. The teams played a home and home series in 1939 and 1940. Cornell won the first game in Columbus 23-14 and then won the second game back in Ithaca, 21-7. Sure, it's been 85 seasons since the most recent meeting, but 2-0 is 2-0.

Florida (2-0)

The Gators have claimed a pair of wins. Most notably, the teams played for the national title after the 2006 regular season. Despite a game-opening kick return TD for OSU, Florida rolled 41-14. The also played in the Gator Bowl after 2011 with UF winning 24-17.

Georgia (2-0)

A pair of postseason matchups haven't gone well for OSU in this series either. After the 1992 season, the teams met in the Citrus Bowl, with Georgia winning 21-14. They faced each other again in the Peach Bowl after the 2022 season, with UGA pulling out a 42-41 win.

South Carolina (2-0)

Lou Holtz claimed back-to-back Outback Bowl wins over Ohio State in this battle. In the game after the 2000 season, USC won 24-7. A year later, the teams met agian and the Gamecocks claimed a 31-28 victory.

Former South Carolina coach Lou Holtz was 2-0 against Ohio State after consecutive bowl wins over the Buckeyes. | Staff file, The Greenville News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Auburn (1-0-1)

On the other hand, the Auburn series lacks any particularly recent history. The teams faced off in 1917 at Auburn and the game ended in a scoreless tie. In the Hall of Fame Bowl after the 1989 regular season, Auburn took down the Buckeyes 31-14.

Princeton (1-0-1)

The Tigers played back-to-back games with OSU in 1927 and 1928. The road game came first for Ohio State and Princeton won 20-0. The rematch a year later ended in a 6-6 tie. Given that Princeton is an FCS school, there's a chance this record might stand.

Air Force (1-0)

The only meeting of these teams came in the 1990 Liberty Bowl in Memphis. Air Force came up with a 23-11 win.

Centre College (1-0)

Centre is a tiny school that plays in NCAA Division III. But it wasn't always that way. In 1895, Ohio State played back-to-back games in Kentucky, with the second coming at the small school in Danville, Kentucky. The Colonels took advantage of Ohio State fatigue (the first game was the day before the second) and won 18-0. Given the near-impossibility of a rematch, this is one losing record Ohio State probably owns.