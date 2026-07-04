Every Fourth of July Commitment Announcement in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle

The fourth of July is a special day that everyone in the United States has circled on their calendar.

This year could be even more exceptional as it marks a major milestone around the country. America celebrates 250 years of independence on Saturday, something that's simply hard to wrap your head around.

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While the grills are firing up and the sky is lined with red, white, and blue, a few college football programs are looking to launch some fireworks of their own.

Over the years, July 4th has been a popular period for recruits to announce their decisions. That won't be any different this weekend.

At least a trio of recruits will go off the board later today.

Kyren Caldwell, Three-Star Wide Receiver

Three-star wide receiver Kyren Caldwell is nearing an announcement, as he's scheduled to commit at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Caldwell will choose between Alabama, Maryland, and Mississippi State, the trio of programs he officially visited in June. The Crimson Tide got the final trip from the Sunshine State product, who holds nearly 25 offers.

During his junior season at Columbia High School, Caldwell caught 48 passes for 701 yards and 8 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-1.5, 181-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 570 overall prospect, the No. 73 WR, and the No. 49 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Mason Joshua, Three-Star Offensive Lineman

Three-star offensive lineman Mason Joshua is next in line, with a decision expected around 2:00 p.m. ET.

After racking up over 20 offers, Joshua took official visits to Arizona and Oklahoma State.

Either program could have the edge going into the day. The Cowboys have some momentum with new head coach Eric Morris getting his feet wet in Stillwater.

The 6-foot-5, 268-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 520 overall prospect, the No. 33 IOL, and the No. 68 recruit in Texas in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Darryl Flemister, Three-Star Athlete

As of now, three-star athlete Darryl Flemister is the third and final recruit penciled in to decide on July 4. Obviously, that could change with how fickle the recruiting trail is.

Flemister is a dynamic athlete out of Michigan with the potential to play a variety of positions at the next level. He's contributed on both sides of the ball, including at quarterback, during his prep career.

At the end of May, Flemister revealed a top-5 of Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, and Colorado. He only officially visited Illinois and Iowa.

It appears one of the two Big Ten programs will likely net Flemister when he announces at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The 6-foot-0, 160-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 1411 overall prospect, the No. 142 S, and the No. 24 recruit in Michigan in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.