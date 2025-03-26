Ex-college football player Brandon Braxton confesses to murder: report
Former Duke football player Brandon Braxton confessed to first-degree murder in connection with the July death of a North Carolina real estate agent, according to TMZ.
Braxton, a former wide receiver and safety at Duke from 2010 to 2013, allegedly confessed to the murder of Whitney Hurd while in custody at the Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office while being held on an unrelated trespassing charge, according to reports.
“I killed Whitney Hurd,” Braxton allegedly told police officers in early March, according to an arrest affidavit seen by the New York Post.
Hurd was reported missing by her family on July 11 and a private investigator later discovered her body inside her townhouse three days later, according to Queen City News.
Hurd suffered multiple stab wounds and her death was ruled a homicide, according to WBTV.
Braxton had been viewed as a person of interest in the murder after his fingerprints were found at the murder scene and inside Hurd’s stolen car, according to the affidavit.
He wasn’t arrested until March 20, more than two weeks after allegedly confessing to the murder.
Braxton was being held on an unrelated trespassing charge when he made the alleged confession, one of seven arrests following the murder.
He was connected to several other open cases, including assault and indecent exposure when he reputedly exposed his “private parts in a public place,” according to records seen by the Post.
Braxton had 93 receptions for 893 yards and three touchdowns while adding 51 tackles on defense in his 43 career appearances for Duke.
