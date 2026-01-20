Fans call Miami the dirtiest team in college football amid national championship

One of the biggest topics in Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship between Indiana and Miami has been the officiating.

When most fans were made aware that it was a Big 12 officiating crew on the game, there was a sense of concern for what would or would not be called. As 2.5 quarters have gone by during Monday night's game, many fans across the country have been expressing frustration with the officials not calling questionable hits from the Miami defense.

To take it a step further, the frequently late hits that Miami's defense has been delivering on Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza have not gone unnoticed either. The most egregious of the handful came via defensive back Jakobe Thomas, who popped Mendoza in the chin while he was pretending to run the ball after handing it off.

The missed calls got to the point where Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti expressed his frustrations at halftime when speaking to ESPN's Holly Rowe.

"There's three personal fouls on the quarterback not called in one drive," Cignetti said. "They need to be called because they're obvious personal fouls. I'm all for letting them play, but when you cross the line, you have to call it. They were black and white calls."

While some may view this as a coach being upset for not getting calls, many fans flooded social media with allegations that Miami is taking things a bit too far.

That hit on Mendoza was late and dirty. There were several of those types of hits in the Ole Miss game both called and uncalled. Miami cannot afford to give Indiana free 15 yarders like they could vs Ole Miss — College Football Nerds (@CFBNerds) January 20, 2026

"Miami plays dirty. Refs are on their side. 'Missed' calls should not make or break a game," said a second.

"Miami is as dirty as I've seen in cfb," added another.

"Yep! It’s what Miami does, play dirty! This is the epitome of a “launch” and targeting! No call! Watch for Miami to do this some more throughout the game," wrote another.

"Miami is a dirty team," commented one fan.

It is absolutely absurd that this was not called. Dirty play from classless Miami. #iufb pic.twitter.com/c2IMDiYisl — Justin Albers (@Justin_Albers) January 20, 2026

"Miami is the dirtiest program in college sports. Going under Mendoza's facemask with the crown is so on brand. On brand for the refs missing the call too," added another fan.

"Miami already playing dirty? Consider me shocked," wrote one user.

"Miami is a dirty team. I know that's how they want to play but this is 3 straight games - they have targeted QBs and WRs with their helmets and hit players late," pointed out another.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts after a play against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While penalties don't always tell the full story, as there may have been some missed calls in both directions, the Hurricanes have four penalties for 41 yards at the time of writing.

Indiana likely won't complain about Miami's style of play regardless of the outcome, but fans across the internet are certainly not allowing it to go unnoticed.