FBS Touchdown Leader Predicted as 2026 Heisman Sleeper Pick

Oklahoma State's offseason headlines have belonged to Drew Mestemaker, the $7.5 million quarterback who followed Eric Morris from North Texas to Stillwater. But Greg McElroy thinks another equally interesting story is the one running behind him.

On the latest episode of Always College Football, McElroy slotted Caleb Hawkins at No. 6 in his preseason running back rankings. He then went further in his hot takes segment, naming Hawkins a Heisman Trophy sleeper.

The Shawnee, Oklahoma, native led the FBS in rushing touchdowns (25) and total touchdowns (29) as a true freshman in 2025. Now he is back home, running behind a rebuilt offensive line in a system designed to feed him touches.

Why Hawkins fits the Big 12 jump

McElroy acknowledged the one concern surrounding the move. "The only knock against this young man was the level of competition that he faced last year. I think you look at the grade and the effectiveness and how hard he is to get to the ground. I think it will easily transfer when he gets to the Big 12."

The PFF data backs the projection. Hawkins finished 2025 with the highest rushing grade of any FBS back, forced 86 missed tackles, and piled up 1,056 yards after contact.

Those are not numbers built on weak Conference USA defenses. Those are translation skills.

He also caught 32 passes for 370 yards and four scores, which matters in an offense that produced 45.07 points per game at North Texas.

Heisman case and supporting cast

McElroy's bolder claim is the New York one, meaning being named a Heisman finalist. "The guy could very easily finish with 20+ touchdowns in the Big 12. And who knows, maybe if Oklahoma State achieves better than what's anticipated. Maybe he finds his way to New York in December."

The supporting cast is built for it. Mestemaker led the FBS in passing yards and passing touchdowns in 2025. Top receivers Wyatt Young and Chris Barnes followed him to Stillwater. Defenses cannot load the box.

This play by Caleb Hawkins received the highest possible grade in PFF’s system (+2).



Oklahoma State’s newest star tailback is my #3 RB in college football entering 2026.

pic.twitter.com/OV3NAC2yeA — Max Chadwick (@CFBMaxChadwick) February 23, 2026

Running backs coach Patrick Cobbs offered the cleanest scouting report after Hawkins ripped a 50-plus yard run on the first play of an April scrimmage. "Same Caleb. It shocks you, but it doesn't shock you. When he touches the ball, he's never down."

Hawkins, who is slotted at No. 9 in my top returning running backs rankings, and the new-look Cowboys open the 2026 season at Tulsa on Saturday, September 5.