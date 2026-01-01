Two unexpected college football teams emerge as contenders for $2 million QB

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway finished the 2025 season with 2,264 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, while adding 136 rushing yards, a 63.2% completion rate and a 127.0 passer rating.

His year featured flashes of high-end upside, including a three-touchdown season opener against Long Island and multiple 250-yard passing performances, but was also marked by turnover-heavy outings, most notably a five-interception game against LSU.

The Gators finished 4–8 (2–6 SEC) in 2025, underperforming under head coach Billy Napier, who was fired on October 19 following a 3–4 start. Florida hired Jon Sumrall as his successor on November 30.

That instability, combined with reportedly awkward early meetings between Lagway and the new staff, preceded his decision to explore other options, which he announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on December 15.

A 2024 five-star recruit out of Willis (Texas) High, Lagway arrived at Florida as a high-profile prospect — a Mr. Texas honoree, Elite 11 participant and the nation’s No. 1 quarterback in the 247Sports rankings.

He started as a true freshman in 2024, completing 59.9% of his passes for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions, then showed modest improvement in 2025, with his elite prep pedigree keeping him among the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal.

On Tuesday, transfer-market analyst Chris Hummer relayed updated reporting that growing interest in Lagway has come from Stanford and Florida State, alongside previously noted links to Baylor and Louisville.

Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Frank Reich looks on during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Stanford finished 4–8 in 2025, in a season that exposed offensive struggles and significant turnover, including the loss of head coach Troy Taylor before the year and multiple key offensive players entering the portal, such as running back Cole Tabb, offensive tackle Jack Layrer, and wide receivers Jason Thompson and Myles Libman.

With senior starter Ben Gulbranson set to move on, several outlets have projected Stanford to pursue a portal quarterback, making a veteran, NFL-style, pro-concept passer like Lagway an appealing immediate option.

Florida State reshaped its quarterback room in 2025 by adding former Boston College quarterback Tommy Castellanos through the portal, but his subsequent declaration for the 2026 NFL Draft has reopened a clear need at the position.

Given the Seminoles’ offensive profile and proximity to Gainesville, Florida State would represent another logical landing spot for Lagway.

Lagway’s NIL valuation is also among the highest in college football, with On3’s NIL tracker listing it at $2 million, driven by deals with brands such as Gatorade, Jordan Brand, Nintendo and Red Bull.

That financial profile can enhance his appeal to programs capable of supporting or expanding his brand, making NIL infrastructure a meaningful factor in both team interest and his ultimate decision.

Read More at College Football HQ