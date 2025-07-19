All Gators

Gators OL Arrested for DUI, Felony Possession of Weapon

Devon Manuel was arrested on Friday and has since been released on bond.

The Florida Gators have seen its third player arrested this offseason.
Florida Gators offensive lineman Devon Manuel on Friday was arrested for driving under the influence, a misdemeanor, and possession of a concealed weapon, a second-degree felony, according to court records.

"We are aware of the situation with Devon Manuel. We will gather all the facts and monitor the situation," a UF spokesperson said, according to 247 Sports' Graham Hall

According to the report, Manuel was pulled over for speeding shortly after midnight and immediately smelled marijuana after approaching the vehicle. After asking Manuel if he had a medical marijuana card, which he did not, Manuel admitted he had taken a hit of the cartridge before driving and had a weapon in the vehicle.

Manuel participated in a field sobriety test and "tested poorly," according to the report, although Manuel attributed this to an injured meniscus in his left knee. He then submitted a breath sample, which came out to 0.000.

While searching the vehicle, officers found a loaded but not chambered Glock 20 pistol in between the driver seat and center console and a black vape that read "THC" on the floorboard. Officers took a urine sample from Manuel, who was later booked into the Alachua County Jail and released on bond.

Manuel enters his second season with the program after transferring from Arkansas ahead of the 2023 season. A reserve tackle, he appeared in three games accounting for 58 total snaps. 2025 is his final year of eligibility.

Manuel is the third Gators' player arrested this offseason after defensive back Dijon Johnson, who was arrested in May on multiple felony charges including possession of a controlled substance (third-degree) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (second-degree), and freshman offensive lineman Stephon Shivers, who was arrested on a felony charge of false imprisonment (third-degree).

Head coach Billy Napier confirmed on Wednesday that Shivers, a true freshman, had been removed from the team but did not give comment on Johnson's status with the program.

