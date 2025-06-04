Florida Gators football player arrested on dating violence charges: report
A freshman Florida Gators football player was arrested for false imprisonment relating to dating violence after an alleged altercation, according to The Gainesville Sun.
The name of the player was withheld in the report under Florida law, as he is 17 years old.
The player is expected to be charged as a juvenile in Alachua County Civil Court on a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
“We will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal and administrative process,” a Florida spokesman told the Sun.
The alleged incident turned physical after a verbal dispute that escalated over information that was found on the victim’s phone.
The victim told police that she tried to leave the room but was blocked by the accused person, who grabbed her phone and threw it against the wall.
The victim said she was pushed onto a bed, where he was shaken, held down, choked, and punched multiple times in the face.
The accused person weighs nearly 400 pounds and outweighs the victim by more than 200 pounds.
“Are you satisfied?” the victim said she asked the accused, to which he replied, “Yes.”
The accused person has denied choking the victim or preventing her from exiting the room, but admitted to throwing her phone against a dresser.
Police officers said they witnessed fresh wounds on the victim’s face and saw dents in the wall that corresponded to the size and shape of the victim’s phone.
This is the second arrest of a Gators football player recently, after defensive back Dijon Johnson was arrested last month on gun and drug charges.
