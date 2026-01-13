No. 1 transfer OT reportedly asking for $2.5 million in portal

The NCAA transfer portal is entering the final days of its two-week window for players to enter the portal and search for a new program to compete for in 2026. The portal officially opened on Jan. 2 and is closing on Friday.

In the weeks after the 2025 regular season wrapped up, a few thousand players from all different areas of the college football landscape decided to transfer elsewhere for the 2026 season. The vast majority of that number declared in the weeks before the portal opened, but a sizable portion decided to enter after it opened.

One recent entry into the NCAA transfer portal is former Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his second school.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder committed to Deion Sanders and Colorado as a part of the Buffaloes' 2024 signing class.

Seaton started all 13 games for the Buffaloes in his freshman season, helping Colorado to a 9-4 season. It was Colorado's best season since Mike MacIntyre led the Buffaloes to a 10-4 record in 2016.

Seaton received multiple accolades for his strong freshman season. On a conference level, he was nominated by Big 12 coaches as an honorable mention for Offensive Lineman of the Year and Freshman of the Year. On3, 247Sports and Pro Football Focus all named him a Freshman All-American.

The 2025 season was cut short for Seaton after nine games due to an injury. Despite the shortened season, he was named All-Big 12 second-team for his efforts during his sophomore season with the Buffaloes. Both Athlon and Sporting News named Seaton to their Midseason All-American teams prior to his injury.

Colorado won non-conference games against Delaware (31-7) and Wyoming (37-20) in 2025. The loss was in the season opener to Georgia Tech (27-20) on Aug. 29, 2025.

Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The lone Big 12 win for the Buffaloes in 2025 was against Iowa State (24-17) on Oct. 11. Colorado also lost to BYU (24-21), Arizona (52-17) and Arizona State in Folsom Field. The road losses were at Houston (36-20), TCU (35-21), Utah (53-7), West Virginia (29-22) and Kansas State (24-14).

Seaton is considered a top-five prospect in the NCAA transfer portal and the No.1 offensive tackle available. With all these factors in mind, he is expected to command a significant sum from the school he commits to.

A booster from Florida revealed Seaton's asking price on Tuesday. The people negotiating a deal for Seaton are asking for $2.5 million from the next school.

The Gators are among a handful of major programs showing early interest in Seaton as a portal destination. Texas and Alabama are also on the list of SEC schools searching the transfer portal for offensive linemen and could potentially eye Seaton as a target.