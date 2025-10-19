'It's over' for $51 million college football coach amid firing rumors: Insider
The college football coaching carousel appears to be headed for a historic offseason with openings like Penn State, Virginia Tech, Arkansas and UCLA already emerging. An SEC powerhouse could also soon join the mix.
Despite a win over Mississippi State, Florida could still fire Billy Napier in the coming days ahead of the Gators' bye week. On3's Pete Nakos reported that sources say "it's over" for Napier with the bigger question being the timing of Florida making a change.
"Sources have told On3 that legitimate conversations are being held about Billy Napier's future with the Gators," Nakos wrote on Sunday. "Those conversations started last year, picked up again in the last month and now have reached a fever pitch.
"A source close to Florida’s Board of Trustees told On3, 'it’s over,' a comment directed at Napier’s future in Gainesville. Florida would be on the hook for roughly $20.4 million, with $10.2 million paid within 30 days of the termination. Napier appeared to know what was coming with his tone in his postgame press conference."
Lane Kiffin, Eli Drinkwitz, James Franklin and Eli Drinkwitz among the top potential Florida candidates
Napier inked a seven-year, $51.8 million contract with Florida in 2021. Florida would owe Napier a more than $20 million buyout, per Nakos.
If Florida fires Napier, where could the Gators turn next? James Franklin suddenly became available and makes some sense at Florida given his previous ties to the SEC.
Florida could also turn inside the SEC in an attempt to poach Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin or Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz. Additionally, the Gators could go the route of hiring a top Group of 5 head coach, but fans may be skeptical of this approach given Napier's lack of success.
Yet, Florida fans are also familiar with USF head coach Alex Golesh given the Bulls upset the Gators this season.
Billy Napier's future at Florida not tied to Mississippi State result: Report
It is not often that a coach gets fired after a win, but Florida could still make a move. USA Today's Matt Hayes previously reported that Napier could be fired as soon as this weekend.
"Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin met with a handful of influential boosters Tuesday, and was told continuing financial support depends on new direction within the football program, three people with direct knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports," Hayes detailed on Oct. 15.
"The people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect the ongoing process, said embattled Florida coach Billy Napier could be fired as soon as this weekend. One thing is certain: Napier won't survive another loss."