Rising SEC coach emerges as popular candidate to replace Brian Kelly at LSU

Rowan Fisher

Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze and Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz talk during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze and Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz talk during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama
Eli Drinkwitz rose quickly from coordinator roles at Boise State and NC State to a 12‑1 season at Appalachian State (2019) before taking the Missouri job in 2020.

Since then, he has rebuilt the program in one of the toughest conferences in college football.

He holds a career head‑coaching record of 45-28 with the Tigers and won SEC Coach of the Year in 2023 after leading the team to an 11-2 record, finishing eighth in the final AP poll.

This season, Missouri sits 7-4 (3-4 in the SEC), but was inside the AP Top 25 (No. 22) prior to Saturday's 17-6 loss to No. 8 Oklahoma.

Missouri’s continued success has reinforced Drinkwitz’s profile as an SEC‑proven coach capable of sustaining winning seasons in a competitive division.

As a result, reports have repeatedly placed Drinkwitz on hot boards beyond Missouri, including Penn State, Florida, and Auburn. 

However, on Tuesday, On’3’s Pete Nakos noted how Drinkwitz “has become a popular name in the LSU search, too.”

Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz.
Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

LSU’s search appears heavily centered on Lane Kiffin — the school reportedly flew his family to Baton Rouge on a private jet and is preparing a multi-year offer worth more than $90 million, including more than $25 million annually in NIL/roster funds.

Kiffin’s decision, expected imminently after the Egg Bowl on Friday, will likely determine LSU’s next steps.

However, while Kiffin remains the frontrunner, it appears that Drinkwitz could be the program’s fallback option.

Drinkwitz is signed at Missouri through 2029 on a deal paying $9 million annually, with modest raises built in and a buyout that starts at $5 million and decreases over time.

If he were to leave voluntarily before December 1, he owes Missouri $5 million; Missouri owes 75% of the remaining salary if it fires him without cause.

Ultimately, Drinkwitz is a credible, SEC‑proven candidate with a track record of winning and program building, making him a strong alternative for LSU.

Expect clarity on LSU (and any Drinkwitz movement) in the coming week as schools finalize offers and coaches weigh buyouts and timing.

Published
