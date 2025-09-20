Florida's next head coach: Top 4 best candidates if Billy Napier is fired by Gators
After saving his job one season ago, the pressure is mounting on Florida head coach Billy Napier. The challenge for Napier is that the Gators' schedule does not get any easier with upcoming matchups against Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia and Ole Miss following the team's rivalry clash at Miami.
Back in 2021, Napier signed a seven-year, $51.8 million contract with the Gators. Florida is staring down at a more than $19 million buyout to fire Napier, and that is the number after the season. The Gators would owe Napier even more money if they made a mid-season move.
"The Florida coach's buyout is 85% of his current remaining contract, which would be $19.38 million after this season, with 50% of the buyout (~$9.7 million) being due within 30 days of Napier being fired and the rest being paid out in equal installments every July through 2028," CBS Sports' Robby Kalland detailed on Sept. 7.
Perhaps Napier is able to turn things around once again, but if not, there are plenty of coaching candidates who make sense in Gainesville. Heading into Florida's showdown at Miami, Napier is just 20-21 in his four seasons at Florida.
Here's a look at the top four candidates if the Florida head coaching job eventually opens.
No. 1 Missouri HC Eli Drinkwitz
In this scenario, Florida leans on its roots and hires an offensive-minded head coach. This time, it would be one with SEC experience, as Eli Drinkwitz has done more with less in turning around Missouri's program.
Not that it matters, but Drinkwitz would give the Gators the program's most quotable head coach since Steve Spurrier. Through his first five years at Missouri, Drinkwitz posted an impressive 38-24 record.
No. 2 Tulane HC Jon Sumrall
Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall continues to be floated as a fit at Kentucky, if the gig eventually becomes vacant. Yet, the Wildcats may have competition from within their own conference.
Sumrall isn't as flashy as some of the other names on this list, but all the coach does is win. Gators fans are sure to have flashbacks to poaching another Group of 5 coach, given Napier's previous experience.
Sumrall boasts an impressive 35-9 record heading into Week 4, transforming Tulane into a perennial College Football Playoff contender after shining at Troy.
No. 3 Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin
No list would be complete without the SEC's troll king. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been in on the joke, even fueling the Florida rumors with certain social media posts.
Florida gets an offensive-minded head coach who will dominate the headlines. The question is whether that is a good thing.
Wild Card: Urban Meyer, Fox analyst
Urban Meyer's exit at Florida was complicated after the coach's "retirement" and family time lasted just one season before taking the Ohio State job. Meyer is seemingly linked to every marquee job opening, but the Fox analyst has shown no signs of returning to coaching.
It is hard to argue with Meyer's resume at Gainesville, with two national championships and two SEC titles. If the Florida job opens, Meyer is sure to be mentioned, but it remains to be seen if the legendary coach would have an interest.