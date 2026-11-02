Florida State could turn to the SEC when the program names their new head coach, at least accoring to the latest college football rumors. An early list of favorites is emerging on who FSU will tab to replace a freshly fired Mike Norvell.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz passed on bolting the Tigers during the craziness of the last college football coaching carousel. On3's Pete Nakos labeled Drinkwitz as one of the top candidates for Florida State to consider.

"For the sixth consecutive season, Missouri has won at least six games," Nakos detailed on Sunday. "For a program that struggled to find its footing in the SEC before Eli Drinkwitz’s arrival, the head coach has brought stability to the Tigers.

"The former App State head coach has won 10 or more games twice with the Tigers, and he is now 35-12 in his last four seasons," Nakos added.

"His ability to win without the most resources in the SEC should make him an attractive target. He was a name of note in multiple coaching searches last offseason and is 64-32 all-time as a head coach."

How Good of a College Football Job is Florida State?

Oct 31, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker Sammy Brown (47) sacks Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The challenge for Florida State is the mounting bill the program faces given Norvell's buyout tops $50 million. Florida State is potentially staring at a $100 million tab when it comes to Norvell's buyout plus hiring a new coaching staff, per Nakos.

This does not factor in the increase in NIL funding the Seminoles will likely need to show in order to entice a new head coach to Tallahassee. Florida State was once viewed as one of the top jobs in college football.

Now, Florida State needs to prove financially viable to interested coaches thanks to the new NIL era.

Missouri HC Eli Drinkwitz Signed a New 6-Year, $64.5 Million Contract in 2025

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz on field against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the coaching carousel spinning, Missouri announced that Drinkwitz signed a new lucrative contract in Nov. 2025. Drinkwitz inked a six-year deal worth $10.75 million annually.

This makes Drinkwitz's total contract worth $64.5 million on a deal slated to go through the 2031 season. If Drinkwitz leaves Missouri before Dec. 1, the coach owes a $5 million buyout, per 247Sports.

Heading into the 2026 season, Drinkwitz won an impressive 29 games over the previous three years at Missouri. Missouri is off to another solid 6-2 start this season.

Florida State Tasked With Selling Eli Drinkwitz on Bolting Missouri for Noles

Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) runs for a touchdown as head coach Mike Norvell cheers on the sidelines during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Eli Lederman and Max Olson, Florida State will need to "sell" Drinkwitz on the merits of leaving Missouri for the Noles job.

"Drinkwitz likely would leave the SEC only for one of the better jobs in another league, and Florida State would have to sell him on its roster budget and overall investment in the program," Rittenberg, Lederman and Olson noted on Sunday.

"The 43-year-old has shown he can recruit and succeed with portal players. He also has a clear vision for how he runs a program."