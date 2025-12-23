Former 5-star QB becomes latest college football star to sign new deal for 2026 season

It's a new age in college football. That's been evident with a massive shift over the last few years as Name, Image, and Likeness and revenue sharing become embedded within the sport.

Just look at how some teams are structuring announcements about players returning to their programs. It's no longer just about coming back for another year; it's now re-signing a new contract.

Last week, USC publicized its re-signing of star quarterback Jayden Maiava. The Trojans have reported over 20 similar deals since then, highlighting the blurred lines between college and professional football in the current era.

One of USC's top rivals is following suit and getting in on the action.

Former Five-Star Quarterback Resigns With UCLA Bruins

On Monday evening, redshirt sophomore quarterback Nico Iamaleava Jr. announced he was returning to UCLA for the 2026 season. The move was reported as a re-signing, per On3.

In his first year with the Bruins, Iamaleava Jr. started in 11 games, completing 208/323 passes for 1,928 yards with 13 touchdowns to 7 interceptions. He added 112 rushes for 505 yards and 4 more scores.

UCLA had a disappointing season, starting 0-4 and losing its final 5 games. The Bruins did put together a three-game winning streak in the middle of the year, including an upset against No. 7 Penn State, where Iamaleava Jr. put up three total touchdowns.

Iamaleava Jr. will be remaining in Los Angeles despite an offseason coaching change. UCLA fired Deshaun Foster earlier this fall, bringing in James Madison's Bob Chesney to rebuild the program after embarking on a coaching search.

Chesney worked with a dual-threat quarterback for the last two years at James Madison, guiding the Dukes to a 21-6 overall record and a College Football Playoff berth in 2025.

Iamaleava Jr. transferred to UCLA in a controversial move back in the spring. Believed to be looking for a raise from Tennessee, he hit the open market and made his way to the West Coast shortly after taking the Volunteers to the playoffs.

The California native was ranked as the No. 3 recruit and the No. 2 quarterback in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

In 18 appearances at Tennessee, Iamaleava Jr. completed 241/379 passes for 2,930 yards with 21 touchdowns to 5 interceptions. He added 6 more touchdowns on the ground.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound quarterback has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

