Former 5-Star Recruit Named Best Returning Tight End for 2026 Season

LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green has established himself as the premier player at his position entering the 2026 college football season. Pro Football Focus analyst Max Chadwick recently ranked the junior as the top returning tight end in the country.

Green earns this distinction following a breakout sophomore campaign where he led the Tigers in touchdown receptions.

The 6-foot-7, 240-pound athlete has transitioned from a dual-sport prospect into a specialized football weapon. After balancing basketball and football as a freshman, Green committed his full attention to the gridiron this spring.

This shift in focus comes as LSU enters a new era under head coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.

Green secured seven touchdowns in 2025, a mark that tied for second among all FBS tight ends. His production and physical profile have made him a focal point of national draft conversations and preseason award lists.

As LSU reshapes its roster through the transfer portal, Green remains the most reliable constant for the Tigers' passing attack.

Why PFF ranks LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green as the best returning tight end for 2026

The national landscape at tight end is shifting, and Green is the primary beneficiary of that vacuum. According to Chadwick, Green is one of the most impressive athletes in the sport. PFF tracking data recorded the tight end reaching speeds over 20 miles per hour despite his massive frame.

This rare combination of size and velocity creates significant schematic advantages for the LSU coaching staff.

Green finished last season with a 75.0 PFF grade, which ranked third among SEC tight ends. While analysts suggest he needs to refine his technique as a blocker, his impact in the red zone is already elite.

6'7" Trey'Dez Green came down with this 😳 pic.twitter.com/eqGd8Uj38f — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 28, 2025

He recorded 12 contested catches last season, trailing only Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq among Power Four players at his position.

His statistical profile shows a player who is difficult to bring down in the open field. Green averaged 6.1 yards after the catch in 2025, utilizing his basketball background to shield defenders and high-point the football.

Chris Low of On3 recently named Green to the Way-Too-Early 2026 All-America team, noting that his role is expected to expand significantly under the new offensive leadership.

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) during warmups before the game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The arrival of quarterback Sam Leavitt and the play-calling of Weis Jr. should prioritize Green as a primary mismatch creator. LSU lost substantial production at the wide receiver position this offseason, leaving a target share that Green is expected to absorb.

With his ability to align as a traditional tight end or split out wide, he provides the versatility required for a first-round NFL draft projection in 2027.

LSU will not host an annual spring game; however, the Tigers will begin spring practices running from March 24 to April 24.